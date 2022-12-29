Wednesday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press15

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alton 74, Mascoutah 55

Anna-Jonesboro 42, Dupo 24

Annawan 62, Stanford Olympia 35

Aurora (West Aurora) 51, Glenbard North 50

Aurora Central Catholic 67, Rockford East 14

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 54, Roxana 38

Belleville East 57, Belleville West 52

Benton 52, Marion 40

Benton Central, Ind. 57, Tolono Unity 31

Benton Central, Ind. 67, Fithian Oakwood 28

Bloomington 37, Kankakee 24

Bloomington Central Catholic 68, El Paso-Gridley 45

Breese Mater Dei 53, Mascoutah 50

Brimfield 45, Rock Falls 43, 2OT

Burlington Central 64, Niles North 22

Calhoun 44, South County 42

Camp Point Central 39, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 35

Carlyle 61, Marissa/Coulterville 18

Carmel 44, Rochester 31

Carterville 50, West Frankfort 32

Chester 30, Sandoval 26

Chicago (Christ the King) 42, Chicago King 41

Chicago Christian 52, Chicago Ag Science 22

Christopher 44, Triad 30

Cissna Park 42, N. Vermillion, Ind. 30

Columbia 77, Red Bud 47

DePaul College Prep 73, Antioch 34

Decatur MacArthur 74, Peoria Manual 48

Dixon 40, Stillman Valley 38

East St. Louis 65, McCluer, Mo. 29

El Paso-Gridley 51, Riverdale 25

Elmwood 53, Tremont 28

Farina South Central 62, Red Hill 41

Fieldcrest 59, Seneca 43

Fieldcrest 73, St. Bede 46

Fisher 43, Kankakee Grace Christian 27

Fithian Oakwood 39, Bismarck-Henning 18

Galena 59, Black Hawk, Wis. 39

Galesburg 45, Mattoon 41

Galesburg 65, Effingham St. Anthony 38

Glenbard West 48, Chicago Resurrection 37

Goreville 51, Carbondale 45

Hamilton County 46, Greenville 22

Hyde Park 49, Geneseo 47

Joliet Central 49, Oswego 21

Kankakee (McNamara) 46, Riverdale 40

Liberty 42, North Greene 23

Lockport 49, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 17

Lockport 60, Chicago King 13

Maine South 70, Huntley 36

McGivney Catholic High School 58, Pinckneyville 27

Mendon Unity 50, Illini West (Carthage) 35

Monticello 33, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28

Montini 41, River Forest Trinity 38

Morgan Park 54, Metea Valley 39

Morgan Park Academy 59, Juarez 28

Mount Vernon 77, Vienna 31

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 50, Havana 29

N. Vermillion, Ind. 55, Bismarck-Henning 29

Nazareth 61, St. Charles East 26

Newton 59, Dieterich 52

Nokomis 57, Gillespie 28

Normal Community 40, Morton 35

Normal West 41, Kankakee 39

North Boone 48, South Beloit 32

Northside Prep 37, Elmwood 28

O’Fallon 57, Breese Central 19

Okawville 54, Breese Mater Dei 42

Olney (Richland County) 66, Altamont 43

Palatine 41, Elk Grove 38

Paris 55, Rockford Lutheran 35

Parkway South, Mo. 61, Bethalto Civic Memorial 55

Polo 44, Dakota 21

Princeville 53, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 14

Prospect 59, Glenbrook North 34

Richwoods 61, Rock Island 50

Rock Island 60, Springfield 49

Salem 39, Harrisburg 37

Sherrard 41, Normal University 25

St. Francis 47, Chicago (Lane) 35

St. Ignatius 65, Zion Benton 33

St. Viator 62, Grayslake Central 46

Stanford Olympia 62, St. Joseph-Ogden 41

Stark County 43, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 38

Staunton 57, Johnston City 29

Streamwood 61, Maine East 43

Taylorville 54, Bloomington 45

Tolono Unity 37, Armstrong 29

Trenton Wesclin 47, East Alton-Wood River 20

Tuscola 55, Clinton 44

Vandalia 59, Elverado 19

Washington 63, Plainfield North 49

Waterloo 55, Waterloo Gibault 27

West Hancock 44, Beardstown 37

Westinghouse 58, Chicago (Christ the King) 20

Wheaton Academy 30, St. Edward 21

Wheaton Warrenville South 43, Springfield 33

Whitney Young 48, York 43

Winnebago 60, St. Joseph-Ogden 25

Hammond Morton Tournament=

Pool B=

Thornwood 70, Gary West, Ind. 8

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press