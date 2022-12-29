Wednesday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press13

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst Steele 49, Bay Village Bay 37

Antwerp 44, Edgerton 34

Ashville Teays Valley 52, Sunbury Big Walnut 35

Athens 63, Cin. Taft 9

Baltimore Liberty Union 65, Heath 52

Bishop Hartley 42, Beloit W. Branch 39

Bishop Watterson 39, Cols. Bexley 32

Blackhawk, Pa. 59, N. Can. Hoover 39

Burton Berkshire 44, Columbiana 41

Cabell Midland, W.Va. 67, Can. Glenoak 65

Carrollton 71, Byesville Meadowbrook 47

Chesterland W. Geauga 51, Streetsboro 45

Cin. Deer Park 57, Cin. Withrow 52

Cin. Princeton 54, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 23

Cin. Purcell Marian 59, Cary Panther Creek, N.C. 49

Cle. Hts. 48, Trotwood-Madison 46

Cle. VASJ 52, Painesville Harvey 18

Cols. DeSales 53, Westerville N. 45

Cols. Upper Arlington 50, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 48

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 65, Orrville 19

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 68, Akr. Ellet 46

Cuyahoga Hts. 45, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 27

East Limestone, Ala. 44, Tol. Rogers 40

Edon 47, Hicksville 43

Elyria Cath. 56, Cle. Cent. Cath. 24

Garfield Hts. Trinity 67, Madison 66

Garrettsville Garfield 50, Youngs. Mooney 34

Green 51, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 41

Hilliard Bradley 56, Wapakoneta 39

Hilliard Darby 53, Pickerington N. 49

Hilliard Davidson 49, Warren Howland 44

Jackson 42, Minford 30

Kettering Fairmont 37, Troy 18

Kingston, Tenn. 67, Albany Alexander 30

Latham Western 48, Beaver Eastern 40

Mogadore Field 48, Mogadore 40

Mount Lebanon, Pa. 57, New Lexington 42

Mowrystown Whiteoak 48, McDermott Scioto NW 29

New Carlisle Tecumseh 58, Lewistown Indian Lake 44

New Concord John Glenn 49, Newark Licking Valley 24

Newark 59, Worthington Kilbourne 30

Perry 59, Oviedo Master’s Academy, Fla. 21

Portsmouth 67, Magoffin Co., Ky. 26

Richmond Hts. 50, Wickliffe 28

Roane County, W.Va. 67, Albany Alexander 30

Rutgers Prep, N.J. 52, Pickerington Cent. 47

Salem 43, Youngs. Boardman 28

Solon 54, Massillon Jackson 53

Steubenville 50, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 19

Stewart Federal Hocking 48, Crooksville 34

Sugar Grove Berne Union 52, Bidwell River Valley 25

Thomas Worthington 54, Dublin Scioto 38

Waterford 58, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 44

Waynesfield-Goshen 45, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 39

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 63, Akr. Hoban 50

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 55, Rayland Buckeye 35

Youngs. Ursuline 43, Youngs. Liberty 37

Brown County Holiday Tournament=

Sardinia Eastern Brown 60, Fayetteville-Perry 51

Hammond Morton Tournament=

Pool A=

Notre Dame Academy 64, Hammond Noll, Ind. 61, OT

North Central (Indpls) Classic=

Hamilton Southeastern, Ind. 42, Springboro 41

Wishes Can Happen Invitational=

Bishop Fenwick 36, Ravenna SE 19

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

