UNC Greensboro wins 72-47 against Western Carolina

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Mikeal Brown-Jones scored 19 points as UNC Greensboro beat Western Carolina 72-47 on Thursday.

Brown-Jones also added eight rebounds for the Spartans (7-7). Bas Leyte scored 11 points and added six rebounds. Keondre Kennedy recorded 10 points and was 3 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line.

The Catamounts (7-7) were led by Tyzhaun Claude, who posted 13 points and seven rebounds. Vonterius Woolbright added 10 points, six rebounds and four assists for Western Carolina. In addition, Russell Jones had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.