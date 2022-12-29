Thursday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algonquin (Jacobs) 62, Johnsburg 53

Altamont 57, Goreville 40

Antioch 60, Wheeling 35

Astoria/VIT Co-op 57, Pleasant Hill 29

Auburn 55, Greenfield-Northwestern 45

Aurora (West Aurora) 68, St. Charles North 52

Aurora Central Catholic 50, Mather 38

Ballard Memorial, Ky. 76, Mounds Meridian 45

Bartlett 83, Cary-Grove 56

Batavia 45, Schaumburg 42

Belvidere North 72, Chicago (Ogden International) 51

Biggsville West Central 64, Concord (Triopia) 59

Bowen 58, Westminster Christian 29

Breese Central 62, McCluer, Mo. 40

Breese Mater Dei 66, Metro-East Lutheran 53

Brother Rice 64, Peoria (H.S.) 61, OT

Brother Rice 79, Rock Island 55

Calhoun 55, Bunker Hill 50

Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 62, Belleville West 52

Catlin (Salt Fork) 66, Milford 62

Champaign Central 47, Dyett 37

Charleston 60, Dixon 55

Chicago (Carver Military) 32, Chicago Little Village 20

Chicago (Clark) 67, Bogan 64

Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 64, Schurz 54

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 79, Argo 74

Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 66, Aurora Math-Science 62

Chicago Phoenix Academy 42, Juarez 39

Christian Brothers College, Mo. 72, Breese Mater Dei 41

Coal City 47, Plano 42

Columbia 60, Freeburg 55

Crete-Monee 66, Southland 48

Curie 50, New Trier 44

De La Salle 49, Chicago Ag Science 42

DeKalb 67, Lincoln Way West 31

Downers North 59, Wheaton Academy 26

Dunbar 51, Chicago (Butler) 49

Durand 58, Alden-Hebron 41

Earlville 42, Hall 41

East Dubuque 43, Stanford Olympia 40

Effingham St. Anthony 54, Oak Lawn Community 44

Elgin Academy 59, Round Lake 48

Evanston Township 44, Mount Vernon 31

Fairbury Prairie Central 58, Tolono Unity 42

Flanagan 54, Indian Creek 40

Flora 47, Greenville 35

Fulton 54, Rock Island Alleman 29

Galena 48, Byron 42

Glenbard South 55, Westmont 19

Grant Park 49, Manteno 44

Grayslake Central 78, Barrington 67

Hammond Central, Ind. 56, Fenwick 42

Harvey Thornton 54, Tinley Park 37

Hersey 51, Morton 40

Highland 47, Knoxville 36

Highland Park 46, Montini 43

Hillsboro 66, Staunton 41

Hoopeston 69, Fisher 33

Hubbard 31, Hancock 26

Jacksonville Routt 30, New Berlin 26, OT

Joliet Central 56, Springfield 45

Joliet West 57, Lockport 33

KIPP STL, Mo. 59, Cahokia 37

Kankakee (McNamara) 64, Fieldcrest 40

Lake Forest 63, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 40

Lanark Eastland 56, Forreston 50

Lena-Winslow 44, Stockton 43

Lincoln-Way East 53, Champaign Centennial 44

Lincoln-Way East 65, Pleasant Plains 31

Lisle (Benet Academy) 49, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 43

Lutheran North, Mo. 66, Belvidere 55

Lyons 66, St. Ignatius 47

Machesney Park Harlem 59, North Chicago 40

Mahomet-Seymour 60, North Lawndale 48

Maine South 30, Lincoln Way Central 27

Maine West 66, Prosser 58

Manley 56, Dundee-Crown 51

Maria 52, Fenger 50

Marist 45, Wekiva, Fla. 43, OT

Maroa-Forsyth 55, ALAH 38

Mascoutah 39, Trenton Wesclin 33

Mattoon 59, Newton 47

McCluer North, Mo. 38, Granite City 21

McHenry 74, Hononegah 47

Mendota 66, Morris 60

Momence 50, Herscher 40

Morgan Park 63, Rockford Auburn 58

Mt. Zion 59, Eisenhower 37

Mundelein 63, Madison 53

Niles Notre Dame 51, Prospect 50

Normal Community 59, Oswego 47

Normal Community 63, North Lawndale 46

OPRF 66, Plainfield North 59

Oak Forest 87, Glenbard East 82

Orchard Farm, Mo. 57, Nashville 55

Orion 50, Stark County 40

Oswego 56, Mahomet-Seymour 47

Parkview Christian Academy 61, Christian Liberty Academy 27

Payton 41, Hillwood, Tenn. 33

Peoria (H.S.) 66, Bradley-Bourbonnais 52

Peoria Christian 55, Petersburg PORTA 53

Peoria Manual 74, Bloomington 44

Pinckneyville 61, Mt. Carmel 57

Plainfield Central 63, Hope Academy 60

Plainfield East 48, Chicago Marshall 39

Plainfield South 67, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 46

Pleasant Plains 73, Effingham 72

Prairie Ridge 57, Larkin 49

Proviso East 66, St. Rita 61

Putnam County 58, Dwight 49

Quincy 63, Collierville, Tenn. 48

Quincy Notre Dame 48, El Paso-Gridley 46

Quincy Notre Dame 53, Kankakee (McNamara) 46

Rantoul 57, Galesburg 51

Raymond Lincolnwood 61, Athens 59

Red Bud 56, Johnston City 55

Reed-Custer 56, Serena 55

Ridgewood 60, Addison Trail 41

Rochester 61, Galesburg 50

Rock Falls 63, Stanford Olympia 38

Rock Island 52, Bradley-Bourbonnais 49

Rockford East 50, Collinsville 49

Rockford Guilford 64, United Township High School 55

Romeoville 59, Mesa, Ariz. 39

Roxana 51, Chester 47

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 58, Wheaton Warrenville South 41

Salem 51, Carlyle 37

Sandwich 58, Lisle 45

Shepard 61, Walther Christian Academy 47

Simeon 86, Pontiac 41

Somonauk 46, Gardner-South Wilmington 45

South Elgin 55, Grant 52

Sparta 65, Du Quoin 58

Springfield Calvary 72, Tremont 63

St. Anne 46, Peotone 44

St. Charles East 71, Oak Lawn Richards 52

St. Joseph-Ogden 72, Rockford Lutheran 69

St. Viator 54, Buffalo Grove 40

Stagg 55, Leo 51

Sterling 56, Dunlap 50

Stevenson 56, Homewood-Flossmoor 55

Sycamore (Cornerstone Christian Academy) 71, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 44

Taylorville 60, Rantoul 54

Teutopolis 53, Brooks Academy 34

Thornton Fractional South 71, Bremen 55

Thornwood 73, Francis Parker 41

Tri-Valley 44, Annawan 32

Villa Grove/Heritage 65, Heritage 58

Warren 59, Danville 56

Warrensburg-Latham 51, Delavan 39

Washington 54, Normal West 38

Waterloo 63, Piasa Southwestern 34

Waterloo Gibault 70, Bethalto Civic Memorial 55

Westinghouse 49, Vernon Hills 44

Wheaton North 48, Glenbard West 40

Willowbrook 65, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 61

Wilmington 58, Lexington 49

Winnebago 44, Rock Falls 40

Woodland 46, St. Bede 41

Woodlawn 59, Trico 53

Yorkville 64, Naperville North 42

Wabash Valley Tournament=

Consolation=

Robinson 36, Parke Heritage, Ind. 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

