Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algonquin (Jacobs) 62, Johnsburg 53
Altamont 57, Goreville 40
Antioch 60, Wheeling 35
Astoria/VIT Co-op 57, Pleasant Hill 29
Auburn 55, Greenfield-Northwestern 45
Aurora (West Aurora) 68, St. Charles North 52
Aurora Central Catholic 50, Mather 38
Ballard Memorial, Ky. 76, Mounds Meridian 45
Bartlett 83, Cary-Grove 56
Batavia 45, Schaumburg 42
Belvidere North 72, Chicago (Ogden International) 51
Biggsville West Central 64, Concord (Triopia) 59
Bowen 58, Westminster Christian 29
Breese Central 62, McCluer, Mo. 40
Breese Mater Dei 66, Metro-East Lutheran 53
Brother Rice 64, Peoria (H.S.) 61, OT
Brother Rice 79, Rock Island 55
Calhoun 55, Bunker Hill 50
Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 62, Belleville West 52
Catlin (Salt Fork) 66, Milford 62
Champaign Central 47, Dyett 37
Charleston 60, Dixon 55
Chicago (Carver Military) 32, Chicago Little Village 20
Chicago (Clark) 67, Bogan 64
Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 64, Schurz 54
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 79, Argo 74
Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 66, Aurora Math-Science 62
Chicago Phoenix Academy 42, Juarez 39
Christian Brothers College, Mo. 72, Breese Mater Dei 41
Coal City 47, Plano 42
Columbia 60, Freeburg 55
Crete-Monee 66, Southland 48
Curie 50, New Trier 44
De La Salle 49, Chicago Ag Science 42
DeKalb 67, Lincoln Way West 31
Downers North 59, Wheaton Academy 26
Dunbar 51, Chicago (Butler) 49
Durand 58, Alden-Hebron 41
Earlville 42, Hall 41
East Dubuque 43, Stanford Olympia 40
Effingham St. Anthony 54, Oak Lawn Community 44
Elgin Academy 59, Round Lake 48
Evanston Township 44, Mount Vernon 31
Fairbury Prairie Central 58, Tolono Unity 42
Flanagan 54, Indian Creek 40
Flora 47, Greenville 35
Fulton 54, Rock Island Alleman 29
Galena 48, Byron 42
Glenbard South 55, Westmont 19
Grant Park 49, Manteno 44
Grayslake Central 78, Barrington 67
Hammond Central, Ind. 56, Fenwick 42
Harvey Thornton 54, Tinley Park 37
Hersey 51, Morton 40
Highland 47, Knoxville 36
Highland Park 46, Montini 43
Hillsboro 66, Staunton 41
Hoopeston 69, Fisher 33
Hubbard 31, Hancock 26
Jacksonville Routt 30, New Berlin 26, OT
Joliet Central 56, Springfield 45
Joliet West 57, Lockport 33
KIPP STL, Mo. 59, Cahokia 37
Kankakee (McNamara) 64, Fieldcrest 40
Lake Forest 63, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 40
Lanark Eastland 56, Forreston 50
Lena-Winslow 44, Stockton 43
Lincoln-Way East 53, Champaign Centennial 44
Lincoln-Way East 65, Pleasant Plains 31
Lisle (Benet Academy) 49, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 43
Lutheran North, Mo. 66, Belvidere 55
Lyons 66, St. Ignatius 47
Machesney Park Harlem 59, North Chicago 40
Mahomet-Seymour 60, North Lawndale 48
Maine South 30, Lincoln Way Central 27
Maine West 66, Prosser 58
Manley 56, Dundee-Crown 51
Maria 52, Fenger 50
Marist 45, Wekiva, Fla. 43, OT
Maroa-Forsyth 55, ALAH 38
Mascoutah 39, Trenton Wesclin 33
Mattoon 59, Newton 47
McCluer North, Mo. 38, Granite City 21
McHenry 74, Hononegah 47
Mendota 66, Morris 60
Momence 50, Herscher 40
Morgan Park 63, Rockford Auburn 58
Mt. Zion 59, Eisenhower 37
Mundelein 63, Madison 53
Niles Notre Dame 51, Prospect 50
Normal Community 59, Oswego 47
Normal Community 63, North Lawndale 46
OPRF 66, Plainfield North 59
Oak Forest 87, Glenbard East 82
Orchard Farm, Mo. 57, Nashville 55
Orion 50, Stark County 40
Oswego 56, Mahomet-Seymour 47
Parkview Christian Academy 61, Christian Liberty Academy 27
Payton 41, Hillwood, Tenn. 33
Peoria (H.S.) 66, Bradley-Bourbonnais 52
Peoria Christian 55, Petersburg PORTA 53
Peoria Manual 74, Bloomington 44
Pinckneyville 61, Mt. Carmel 57
Plainfield Central 63, Hope Academy 60
Plainfield East 48, Chicago Marshall 39
Plainfield South 67, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 46
Pleasant Plains 73, Effingham 72
Prairie Ridge 57, Larkin 49
Proviso East 66, St. Rita 61
Putnam County 58, Dwight 49
Quincy 63, Collierville, Tenn. 48
Quincy Notre Dame 48, El Paso-Gridley 46
Quincy Notre Dame 53, Kankakee (McNamara) 46
Rantoul 57, Galesburg 51
Raymond Lincolnwood 61, Athens 59
Red Bud 56, Johnston City 55
Reed-Custer 56, Serena 55
Ridgewood 60, Addison Trail 41
Rochester 61, Galesburg 50
Rock Falls 63, Stanford Olympia 38
Rock Island 52, Bradley-Bourbonnais 49
Rockford East 50, Collinsville 49
Rockford Guilford 64, United Township High School 55
Romeoville 59, Mesa, Ariz. 39
Roxana 51, Chester 47
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 58, Wheaton Warrenville South 41
Salem 51, Carlyle 37
Sandwich 58, Lisle 45
Shepard 61, Walther Christian Academy 47
Simeon 86, Pontiac 41
Somonauk 46, Gardner-South Wilmington 45
South Elgin 55, Grant 52
Sparta 65, Du Quoin 58
Springfield Calvary 72, Tremont 63
St. Anne 46, Peotone 44
St. Charles East 71, Oak Lawn Richards 52
St. Joseph-Ogden 72, Rockford Lutheran 69
St. Viator 54, Buffalo Grove 40
Stagg 55, Leo 51
Sterling 56, Dunlap 50
Stevenson 56, Homewood-Flossmoor 55
Sycamore (Cornerstone Christian Academy) 71, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 44
Taylorville 60, Rantoul 54
Teutopolis 53, Brooks Academy 34
Thornton Fractional South 71, Bremen 55
Thornwood 73, Francis Parker 41
Tri-Valley 44, Annawan 32
Villa Grove/Heritage 65, Heritage 58
Warren 59, Danville 56
Warrensburg-Latham 51, Delavan 39
Washington 54, Normal West 38
Waterloo 63, Piasa Southwestern 34
Waterloo Gibault 70, Bethalto Civic Memorial 55
Westinghouse 49, Vernon Hills 44
Wheaton North 48, Glenbard West 40
Willowbrook 65, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 61
Wilmington 58, Lexington 49
Winnebago 44, Rock Falls 40
Woodland 46, St. Bede 41
Woodlawn 59, Trico 53
Yorkville 64, Naperville North 42
Wabash Valley Tournament=
Consolation=
Robinson 36, Parke Heritage, Ind. 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/