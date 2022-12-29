The City of Zanesville Wraps Up 2022

ZANESVILLE, oh – With 2022 coming to an end, the city of Zanesville wraps up the year.



The Y City had a lot of projects and great accomplishments throughout the year of 2022. Mayor Donald Mason says one of the biggest highlights of the year was the cleanup of 2200 Linden Avenue.

“Because of the cleanup of 2200 Linden Avenue, we’ve seen businesses start to invest on other sides of the street and north of the property. Which is what we said all along would take place if we cleaned up the mess of 28 acres.” Zanesville Mayor, Donald L. Mason said.



Looking forward into 2023, the Mayor of Zanesville plans to replace and repair Dug Road. After securing funds and approval, there was no burial grounds found which made it possible to proceed with the Dug Road project.

Mayor Mason is thankful for a successful and productive year here in Zanesville and encourages the public to continue to get involved with volunteer organizations to benefit the community as a whole.

“All in all, we’ve been very pleased with what we’ve done working in ’20, ’21, and now as we’re wrapping up ’22. But I sort of feel like this is a ball team that’s just starting to get some winds under its belt and we’re moving forward towards the championship.” Mayor Mason said.



Mayor Donald Mason says he plans to get a lot more done in 2023 and beyond.