Pittsburgh takes on New Jersey following Zucker’s 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (22-10-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-5, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the New Jersey Devils after Jason Zucker’s two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings in the Penguins’ 5-4 overtime loss.

Pittsburgh is 5-2-2 against the Metropolitan Division and 19-10-5 overall. The Penguins have a 17-2-4 record when scoring at least three goals.

New Jersey is 22-10-2 overall and 5-5-1 against the Metropolitan Division. The Devils have gone 15-4-0 in games they convert at least one power play.

Friday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Devils won the previous meeting 6-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel has scored 15 goals with 18 assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Jesper Bratt has 12 goals and 21 assists for the Devils. Dougie Hamilton has one goal and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Devils: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Ryan Poehling: out (upper body), Josh Archibald: out (undisclosed), Jeff Petry: out (upper-body).

Devils: Ondrej Palat: out (groin), John Marino: out (upper body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Ryan Graves: out (lower body), Nathan Bastian: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.