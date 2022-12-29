Pet of the Week: Meet Storm  

ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the Week is big and strong, but her size doesn’t match her personality.

Storm is a shy Siberian Husky mix who is 2 years old and loves being with people. It just may take her a minute to warm up to someone new, especially males. The Executive Director at the Animal Shelter Society April Cohagen Gibson says storm will need plenty of time outdoors.

“She loves her exercising with almost being eighty pounds, we certainly want her to be in a residence where she can go out and run in a backyard. She needs to you know spend off that energy it makes her a better pet but she’s just a great dog and it’s no fault of her own.”

If you would like to support the work of the Shelter they are holding the “No Kitten” around Comedy Night on January 13th at Bryan’s Place and Gibson discussed about the event.

“Tickets are available here at the Shelter or any Board Member, it’s only $20 for the comedians, there’s two of them that evening of course and then the doors open at 6:00 pm for dinner at Bryans place. But the $20 is for the comedy club and that’s how we make it here, that’s how we’re able to keep these doors open and employ sixteen local individuals to have a job and care for 100 animals.”

If you have any questions about the “No Kitten” around Comedy Night or if you’re interested in adopting,

you can visit the Shelter’s website at animalsheltersociety.org.