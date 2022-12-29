ZANESVILLE, oh – The New Year is coming up and so is the 2022 Peach Bowl.



The Ohio State Buckeyes will clash with Georgia this New Year’s Eve. The Barn in Zanesville will be hosting a New Year’s Eve and game day party this Saturday. They will be having their game day specials along with their New Year’s specials. A DJ will be there to kick off the New Year at midnight along with a champaign toast to welcome in the new year.

“We’ll have champaign, we’ll have ribs and kraut, all the traditional foods. Also, for the games, we’re going to have 65 cent traditional wings.” Owner of The Barn, Jim Watson said,



Because it is New Year’s Eve, drivers should be extra careful driving home that night. The Barn will have transportation available for anybody that needs a ride home.

“We’re going to have our van down here so anybody that needs a ride home from here, we’ll have available. We’ll also be able to call cabs. I know the cab services are running free services that night as well. So, we’ll make sure we get everybody that comes here home safe. We’re just looking for a great holiday weekend.” Watson said.

For more information, visit the link below.

New Year’s Eve Party at The Barn | Facebook