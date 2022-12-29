Moore and San Jose State win 75-72 in OT against UNLV

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Omari Moore scored 15 points and Sage Tolbert added five in the overtime as San Jose State knocked off UNLV 75-72 on Wednesday in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams.

Moore added seven assists for the Spartans (10-4). Tibet Gorener scored 11 points and added five rebounds. Robert Vaihola shot 4 of 5 from the field to finish with nine points to match Tolbert’s nine points.

Elijah Harkless led the Rebels (11-2) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and two steals. Justin Webster added 11 points for UNLV.

Trey Anderson put up nine points in the first half for San Jose State, who led 41-30 at the break. San Jose State was outscored by 11 points in the second half and the teams finished regulation tied 65-65. Tolbert scored his five the overtime points while going 1 of 1 from the field.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. San Jose State visits Colorado State while UNLV hosts San Diego State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.