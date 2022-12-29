McGhee’s 24 help Liberty take down Bellarmine 70-53

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Darius McGhee scored 24 points as Liberty beat Bellarmine 70-53 on Thursday night.

McGhee shot 8 for 16, including 8 for 15 from beyond the arc for the Flames (10-4). Kyle Rode scored 22 points, shooting 10 for 16, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc. Brody Peebles recorded nine points and was 3 of 6 shooting (2 for 3 from distance).

The Knights (5-9) were led by Garrett Tipton, who posted 16 points. Ben Johnson added 14 points for Bellarmine. Peter Suder also put up 12 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. Liberty hosts Lipscomb while Bellarmine visits North Alabama.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.