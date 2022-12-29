Garden Road Fire Damages Home

The Red Cross is assisting a Zanesville family after a fire in their home Thursday morning.

The fire took place just before 8am at 921 Garden Road. Assistant Fire Chief Joe Hunt at Falls Township Fire Department said the fire began in the kitchen.



“The origin of the fire was in the kitchen. The residents were cooking at the time,” said Assistant Chief Hunt. “We got here we had heavy fire showing. We made an interior attack.”

Hunt said the home has substantial damage and is considered a total loss. He said everyone was able to get out of the home safely to call 911.

Falls Township was assisted on the scene by Zanesville Fire Department.