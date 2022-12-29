DeRozan leads Chicago against Detroit after 42-point game

Detroit Pistons (9-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Detroit Pistons after DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points in the Chicago Bulls’ 119-113 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bulls have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 46.6 points per game in the paint led by DeRozan averaging 8.8.

The Pistons are 0-5 against opponents from the Central Division. Detroit has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is averaging 16.7 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Bulls. DeRozan is averaging 28.3 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Bojan Bogdanovic is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Pistons. Alec Burks is averaging 13.6 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 118.1 points, 41.2 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points per game.

Pistons: 2-8, averaging 115.6 points, 45.2 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.0 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Alex Caruso: out (shoulder), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (ankle), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Pistons: Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin), Marvin Bagley III: out (illness), Isaiah Livers: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.