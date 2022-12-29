Clemson, Robinson surprise No. 7 Virginia Tech 64-59

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Amari Robinson had 16 points and nine rebounds, and Clemson beat No. 7 Virginia Tech 64-59 on Thursday night for its first victory against a top-10 opponent since 2000.

The Hokies (11-2, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) cut a 15-point deficit in the third quarter to 58-57 with 3:14 to go, but couldn’t overcome the Tigers (10-4, 1-1).

It was Clemson’s first win against a top-10 school since a 72-61 victory against then-No. 9 Auburn on Dec. 21, 2000.

Ruby Whitehorn scored 13 points for the Tigers, including three free throws in the final 20 seconds. Daisha Bradford had 12, and Hannah Hank finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Cayla King had 15 points and five 3-pointers in Virginia Tech’s second loss in three games. Georgia Amoore scored 14 points, and reigning ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley had 14 points and six rebounds.

Virginia Tech, once down 43-28, closed to 58-57 on D’asia Gregg’s 3-pointer with 3:14 to play.

Down 59-57, Tech had a chance to tie it up, but Kayana Traylor had the ball stolen by Bradford, who was fouled and made both free throws with 46 seconds to go.

Robinson threw the ball high into the air as the horn sounded and the Tigers flooded to the floor to celebrate.

Virginia Tech was looking to rebound from its last ACC outing, a 63-52 loss to No. 5 Notre Dame on Dec. 18. It certainly got off to a strong start as it made its first four shots to go up 10-2 less than three minutes.

That’s when Clemson coach Amanda Butler called a timeout and everything changed. The Tigers made their next four baskets to take the lead and carried a 38-26 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

The Tigers outrebounded Virginia Tech 21-16 the first 20 minutes. Kitley, who collected 27 boards the past two games, had none in the first 20 minutes.

THE BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: The Hokies have put themselves in a early hole in the ACC race with No. 13 North Carolina coming up next. Traylor, who had been averaging 13 points a game, was held to two points and missed all nine of her shots from the field.

Clemson: The Tigers had won six of seven coming in, led by the combo of senior Robinson and freshman Whitehorn. If Clemson continues playing like this, it’ll be a dangerous foe for the rest of the ACC.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech plays No. 13 North Carolina at home on Sunday.

Clemson ends a three-game homestand against Wake Forest on Sunday.

