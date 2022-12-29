Updated on: Thursday, December 29 Morning:

Today: Increasing Clouds. Much Warmer. High 50°

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Mild. Low 40°

Friday: Scattered Showers. Mostly Cloudy. High 52°

DISCUSSION:

Skies will be on the increase for your morning today. We will warm up yet again, with highs back to near fifty.

Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight, as we will be nice and mild across SE Ohio. Lows will sit around forty overnight.

Scattered showers move into the region to round out the work week on Friday. We will warm up slightly, with highs back into the lower fifties.

Scattered showers will be with us this weekend as we officially transition into 2023. More chances will be with us on Saturday, with only a slight chance on Sunday. Highs will sit in the lower fifties. We will be well above average.

We dry off and cool off a bit to start off the new work week. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the lower fifties.

Rain returns on Tuesday. Scattered showers will be with us again along with more warmth. Highs will be in the lower sixties!!

Dry and cooler conditions will be with us for midweek. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs back into the lower fifties.

