Updated on: Thursday, December 29 Morning:

Today: Increasing Clouds. Much Warmer. High 50°

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Mild. Low 40°

Friday: Scattered Showers. Mostly Cloudy. High 52°

DISCUSSION:        

Skies will be on the increase for your morning today. We will warm up yet again, with highs back to near fifty.

Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight, as we will be nice and mild across SE Ohio. Lows will sit around forty overnight. 

Scattered showers move into the region to round out the work week on Friday. We will warm up slightly, with highs back into the lower fifties.

Scattered showers will be with us this weekend as we officially transition into 2023. More chances will be with us on Saturday, with only a slight chance on Sunday. Highs will sit in the lower fifties. We will be well above average.

We dry off and cool off a bit to start off the new work week. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the lower fifties.

Rain returns on Tuesday. Scattered showers will be with us again along with more warmth. Highs will be in the lower sixties!!

Dry and cooler conditions will be with us for midweek. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs back into the lower fifties.

Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!