Wednesday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press5

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algonquin (Jacobs) 53, Rockford Jefferson 44

Arcola 80, Grayville 68

Arthur Christian 59, Parkview Christian Academy 37

Athens 53, Carrollton 43

Auburn 40, South County 38

Augusta Southeastern 30, Macomb 27

Aurora Central Catholic 59, Round Lake 44

Aurora Christian 39, Tri-Valley 34

Barrington 54, Cary-Grove 18

Beardstown 62, Roanoke-Benson 50

Belleville East 49, McCluer North, Mo. 40

Belleville West 49, Hillwood, Tenn. 47

Benton 56, Mounds Meridian 46

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 73, Glenbard East 70

Bethalto Civic Memorial 62, Nelson Co., Ky. 44

Blue Island Eisenhower 72, Reavis 41

Bogan 79, Proviso West 71

Bremen 69, Tinley Park 65

Brooks Academy 66, Dixon 56

Buffalo Grove 61, Prosser 26

Burlington Central 72, Streator 36

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 72, Barry (Western) 68, OT

Byron 66, Lanark Eastland 54

Calhoun 57, Carlinville 35

Camp Point Central 56, West Hancock 52

Canton 43, Lewistown 36

Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 57, Payton 41

Carlyle 39, Trico 33

Carmi White County 55, Anna-Jonesboro 53

Carterville 51, Carmi White County 49

Carterville 71, Harrisburg 58

Casey-Westfield 71, Marshall 43

Catlin (Salt Fork) 59, Heritage 22

Centralia 57, Confluence Academy, Mo. 26

Centralia Christ Our Rock 48, Flora 38

Champaign Centennial 48, Newton 39

Chester 55, Woodlawn 44

Chicago ( SSICP) 60, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 54

Chicago (Carver Military) 34, Hubbard 33

Chicago (Christ the King) 45, Glenbard South 35

Chicago (Clark) 48, Farragut 38

Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 75, Dunbar 69

Chicago (Jones) 64, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 50

Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 78, Francis Parker 52

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 68, Plainfield North 47

Chicago King 62, Westminster Christian 22

Chicago Little Village 54, Chicago Phoenix Academy 29

Chicago Marshall 67, McHenry 62

Chicago Phoenix Academy 56, Morgan Park Academy 46

Christian Brothers College, Mo. 52, Trenton Wesclin 38

Clinton 57, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 37

Coal City 76, Hinckley-Big Rock 65

Collierville, Tenn. 56, Triad 47

Collinsville 71, Oakville, Mo. 41

Columbia 62, Bethalto Civic Memorial 36

Crystal Lake South 57, Larkin 35

Cumberland 44, Macon Meridian 40

Curie 71, Danville 32

Decatur MacArthur 67, Madison 39

Delavan 40, Illini Central 38

Downers South 80, Highland Park 56

Dwight 69, St. Bede 68

East Alton-Wood River 73, Hillsboro 68

East Dubuque 61, Annawan 44

East Peoria 76, Springfield Calvary 68, 2OT

Effingham 53, Highland 42

Effingham St. Anthony 55, Lutheran North, Mo. 49

Eisenhower 51, Rochester 37

Evanston Township 69, Champaign Central 42

Fairbury Prairie Central 61, Peoria Christian 47

Fairfield 56, Hamilton County 46

Fenwick 51, Thornton Fractional North 50

Flanagan 42, Gardner-South Wilmington 32

Forreston 54, Amboy 45

Freeburg 55, Waterloo Gibault 52

Freeport 72, Sycamore 58

Fremd 60, Prospect 50

Geneva 57, DeKalb 38

Glenbard North 60, Hinsdale South 50

Glenbard West 55, Schaumburg 33

Goreville 68, Sparta 67

Grant 63, Elk Grove 55

Grayslake Central 69, Bartlett 65

Greenfield-Northwestern 33, North-Mac 24

Hammond Central, Ind. 71, Lincoln Park 60

Hammond Noll, Ind. 77, Thornridge 66

Harvard 61, Alden-Hebron 53

Herrin 70, Vienna 64

Hoffman Estates 52, Prairie Ridge 39

Homewood-Flossmoor 74, Rockford Auburn 61

Hope Academy 83, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 33

Huntley 52, Lincoln Way West 42

Hyde Park 53, Thornwood 49

IC Catholic 63, Fenger 30

Illini Bluffs 61, Rockridge 56, OT

Illini West (Carthage) 63, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 41

Indian Creek 71, Somonauk 68

Johnsburg 81, Streamwood 42

Johnston City 65, New Athens 55

Joliet Central 74, North Chicago 55

Joliet West 76, Bloomington 58

Lafayette Jeff, Ind. 77, Lindblom 69

Lake Zurich 65, Bartonville (Limestone) 49

Lawrenceville 50, Paris 35

Lawrenceville 72, Chrisman 30

Lexington 59, Hall 41

Leyden 73, Westinghouse 67

Libertyville 39, Hampshire 38

Lincoln 52, Granite City 43

Lincoln Way Central 58, Oak Lawn Richards 49

Lincoln-Way East 86, Mattoon 51

Lisle (Benet Academy) 78, OPRF 56

Lisle 63, Morris 56

Litchfield 58, Staunton 42

Lockport 58, Peoria Manual 56

Lyons 59, Palatine 34

Mahomet-Seymour 64, Machesney Park Harlem 58

Maine East 67, Addison Trail 45

Maine South 58, St. Charles East 46

Manley 65, Belvidere North 61

Manteno 51, Clifton Central 29

Marist 74, Cahokia 59

Marmion 61, Ottawa 28

Mascoutah 61, Breese Mater Dei 57

Mascoutah 69, Metro-East Lutheran 29

Massac County 77, Eldorado 51

Mather 58, Elgin Academy 44

Metamora 71, Madison Central, Miss. 59

Minooka 46, Leo 41

Moline 70, Springfield Lanphier 40

Monmouth-Roseville 49, Liberty 17

Morton 63, Normal West 55

Mount Vernon 49, Dyett 39

Mt. Carmel 53, Murphysboro 30

Mt. Zion 69, Galesburg 47

Mt. Zion 75, Dunlap 62

Naperville Neuqua Valley 62, Deerfield 49

Naperville North 53, Lake Forest 34

Nashville 62, McCluer, Mo. 31

Nazareth 66, Stagg 51

Neoga 44, Colfax Ridgeview 35

New Berlin 39, Concord (Triopia) 38, OT

New Trier 63, Warren Township 50

Nokomis 29, Shelbyville 28

Normal Community 69, North Chicago 36

Normal University 58, Fieldcrest 28

North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 69, Greenview 47

North Lawndale 61, Joliet Central 50

O’Fallon 62, Mundelein 51

Oak Lawn Community 61, Belvidere 44

Okaw Valley 64, Pana 63

Okawville 48, Trico 41

Olney (Richland County) 60, Pinckneyville 45

Olney (Richland County) 65, Jerseyville Jersey 35

Oswego 51, Springfield 41

Oswego East 62, DePaul College Prep 47

Ottawa Marquette 69, Reed-Custer 57

Paducah Tilghman, Ky. 56, Carbondale 34

Pecatonica 75, Galena 48

Piasa Southwestern 45, Alton Marquette 43

Pinckneyville 69, Ballard Memorial, Ky. 50

Pittsfield 62, Abingdon 36

Plainfield East 56, Hononegah 44

Plainfield South 55, Bartonville (Limestone) 47

Pleasant Plains 55, Knoxville 39

Princeville 55, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 36

Providence 46, Ridgewood 40

Putnam County 46, Woodland 35

Quest Academy 74, Havana 45

Rantoul 64, Eisenhower 57

Raymond Lincolnwood 56, Edinburg (Coop) BK 37

Red Bud 65, Christopher 45

Rock Falls 50, Aurora Christian 43

Rockford East 67, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 64

Rockford Guilford 82, Phillips 76

Rockford Lutheran 65, Quincy Notre Dame 51

Rolling Meadows 74, Glenbrook South 64

Roxana 53, Okawville 48

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 71, Bradley-Bourbonnais 46

Salem 42, Steeleville 26

Sandburg 49, Argo 47

Sandwich 57, Mendota 48

Schurz 59, Chicago (Butler) 41

Seneca 58, Serena 57

Shepard 70, Waukegan 66

Simeon 82, St. Charles North 39

South Beloit 73, West Carroll 22

South Elgin 71, Woodstock Marian 56

Springfield 73, Machesney Park Harlem 44

St. Anne 45, Momence 40

St. Francis 49, Montini 36

St. Francis de Sales 51, Chicago CICS-Longwood 35

St. Ignatius 70, Riverside-Brookfield 45

St. Joseph-Ogden 56, El Paso-Gridley 36

St. Viator 68, Maine West 41

Stanford Olympia 64, Providence-St. Mel 56

Sterling 67, Rantoul 57

Sterling 70, Rochester 59

Stevenson 70, Morgan Park 55

Stillman Valley 61, Marengo 46

Sullivan 43, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 42

Teutopolis 75, Charleston 50

Thornton Fractional South 68, Harvey Thornton 32

Tolono Unity 57, Petersburg PORTA 47

Tri-County 50, Chrisman 43

Tuscola 42, Monticello 32

Vienna 69, Eldorado 59

Walther Christian Academy 60, Lake View 58

Waltonville 72, Sesser-Valier 44

Warrensburg-Latham 54, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 40

Waterloo 66, Nelson Co., Ky. 56

Waterloo Gibault 55, Piasa Southwestern 47

Wauconda 63, Woodstock 46

West Chicago 48, Bowen 28

Westville def. DeLand-Weldon, forfeit

Wheaton Academy 52, Aurora (East) 48

Wheaton North 81, Batavia 77

Wheaton Warrenville South 46, Peoria (H.S.) 38

Wheeling 30, Englewood STEM 24

Whitney Young 68, St. Rita 66

Williamsville 75, Tremont 62

Willowbrook 79, Oak Forest 73, OT

Wilmington 50, Earlville 44

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 46, Westville 43

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 64, Martinsville 41

Winnebago 42, Tri-Valley 40

Woodstock North 61, Richmond-Burton 41

York 42, Conant 39

Yorkville 71, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 37

Wabash Valley Tournament=

Consolation=

Robinson 71, S. Vermillion, Ind. 60

