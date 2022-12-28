United Way of MPM Maintains Local 2-1-1 Service

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The United Way of Muskingum Perry and Morgan Counties provides a wide array of services that benefit many area residents, including a telephone number that directs people in need to the appropriate local agencies.

United Way of MPM Community Impact Coordinator Katie Grubbs discussed their 2-1-1 telephone number system and how it serves area residents.

“Since 2009, United Way has been the sole funder of 2-1-1 in our area, so that is Muskingum Perry and Morgan counties,” Grubbs said. “So if you’re looking for any social service assistance, so that could be rent/utilities, that could be looking for shelter, that could be really anything… looking for any kind of mental health needs, you could give 2-1-1 a call and they could give all the local agencies to you.”

The United Way of MPM has recently changed to HelpLink 2-1-1 to operate their 2-1-1 system and Grubbs explained some of the reasons behind the change.

“So the United Way has changed 2-1-1 providers, however to all the community members, it’s going to be the same thing. So you can pick up your phone and dial 2-1-1 and get any kind of social service information and referrals… About every four years we go through a process where we send out requests for proposals and this year we just chose a different provider. They have experience with that multi-county coverage,” Grubbs said.

The United Way of MPM’s 2-1-1 system that currently averages 641 calls-per-month, is a free service that is answered by a human 24 hours-a-day, 365 days-per-year.

For more information regarding the 2-1-1 system you can visit unitedwayofmpm.org/2-1-1.