Keys’ 16 help Texas A&M-CC down Our Lady of the Lake 88-74

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — De’Lazarus Keys scored 16 points as Texas A&M-CC beat Our Lady of the Lake 88-74 on Wednesday night.

Keys also had nine rebounds for the Islanders (7-6). Ross Williams scored 15 points and added five assists. Jordan Roberts was 5 of 12 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Rob Gill led the way for the Saints with 17 points and six assists. Ellis Jones added 11 points for Our Lady of the Lake. In addition, Daniel Helterhoff finished with 10 points.

