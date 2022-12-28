Giving Christmas Trees a Second Life by Recycling

ZANESVILLE, oh – Now that Christmas is over and people are preparing for the new year, many are taking down their festive adornments and Christmas trees.



Instead of throwing away your live Christmas tree this year, give your Christmas tree a second life to help the environment.



You can donate your live Christmas tree to be given to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to be recycled. The trees are used as habitats for wildlife in lakes.

“I think it’s beneficial because these trees don’t end up on the side of the road or in landfills. They’re recycled. They’re used again. So, it’s good for the environment.” Zanesville Parks and Cemetery Superintendent, Howard Duff Bailey, said.



You can drop your tree off at Maple Hill Park, Zanesville’s Street Department on Central Avenue, or the Muskingum County Fairgrounds. Tinsel and decorations can harm the environment and animals, so please make sure the tree is bare before dropping it off.

“It’s important because like I said before, we don’t want these trees ending up on the side of the road as litter. We also want to reuse these trees as fish habitats.” Bailey stated.

For more information you can visit the link below.

Zanesville, OH | Official Website (coz.org)