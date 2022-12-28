Fatal House Fire Update

McCONNELSVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office released an update this afternoon that provided more details regarding a residential fire in McConnelsville.

At 12:14 p.m. Tuesday, a 9-1-1 call was received concerning a house fire at 160 S. Seventh Street.

An elderly male and female were listed as fatalities with their names and ages to be released pending family notification.

Ohio Fire Marshal Public Information Officer 2 Andy Ellinger announced that the structure was ruled a total loss with an electric heat gun found in the crawl space and an electric space heater in the basement listed as likely causes of the fire.

The investigation remains ongoing with no suspicion of foul play.

M&M Fire Chief John W. Finley noted that efforts were made to evacuate the residence by retired firefighters, neighbors and two ODNR workers prior to the fire department’s response but the heat, fire and smoke were too severe.

Finley expressed concern for the family and asked that prayers be extended to the family and everyone who responded.