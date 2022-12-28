ZANESVILLE, OH- A construction worker injured while on Interstate 70 on November 30th is recovering from surgery.

His wife said her husband needed over 30 units of blood following the accident. In his honor and to promote blood donations the city of Zanesville sponsored a blood drive at Secrest Auditorium. Mayor Don Mason himself rolled up his sleeve to donate as a way to pay tribute and said that he was inspired to donate blood because he wanted to pay back the construction worker who was in pain while the community was enjoying the parade..

“Knowing that as we were having fun at the parade on November 30th, our Christmas parade, knowing that a young man had been injured on I-70 and is still recuperating from surgery. I felt it’s important for all of us to do what little bit we can to help sort of share with him the experiences so by donating blood, sort of helping pay back or pay forward into our community and into the health of our community.”

Mayor Don Mason also discussed about what makes this blood drive important for the community.

“It’s important for the city to remember not just giving to food drives and money to other drives, but the important thing is providing blood for those who have emergency surgeries or even planned surgeries that are local hospital or medical institutions. So by giving blood, we truly are giving blood and it’s our way of participating in the overall health of our community.”

The city has a goal to collect 60 units of blood at today’s drive. Mayor Don Mason said that this is a good example to continue the support of worker safety.