ZPD K-9 Program Receives Donation

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Police Department has had a K-9 program that assists the officers and serves as an ambassador to the community for nearly 20 years. Tuesday, a longtime, downtown business recognized the significance of the program and donated $15,000.

Nestle Purina Zanesville Factory Manager Trevor Morgan explained how the corporation believes that pets and people are better together and wanted to support a program that showcases that bond.

“Yeah, so I’m a dog person myself, right, I have three dogs and for us to be able to support the community through a pet, right, that is, I think a great reflection of what we are as a business and what we can provide to communities,” Morgan said.

The Zanesville plant makes the Moist and Meaty product and is the only soft, moist, pet food manufacturer under the Nestle banner.

Zanesville Police Department Patrolman and K-9 Handler Travis Groves explained how the program is funded by public donations and how the $15,000 can benefit the program.

“But the $15,000 that Purina is donating will assist in the purchase of another dog, possibly help in getting gear and getting a cruiser outfitted for a K-9, things of that nature,” Groves said.

K-9 Officer Leonidis, a 3-year-old German Shepherd, has been on the force for 3-and-a-half weeks and in accordance with state regulations, he receives 16 hours of training per month from the Pine Grove Kennels in Meigs County.