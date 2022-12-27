Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. East 77, Cle. Rhodes 76

Akr. Hoban 93, All Saints, Fla. 10

Albany Alexander 64, Southeastern 51

Apple Creek Waynedale 66, Doylestown Chippewa 59

Archbold 62, Pemberville Eastwood 59

Atwater Waterloo 57, Leetonia 15

Avon 68, Norton 46

Avon Lake 67, Parma Padua 34

Bainbridge Paint Valley 71, Hillsboro 48

Bellefontaine 45, Lewistown Indian Lake 40

Belmont Union Local 68, Barnesville 36

Beverly Ft. Frye 56, Waterford 53

Bishop Fenwick 46, Hamilton Badin 37

Bishop Hartley 73, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 44

Bloomdale Elmwood 74, Gibsonburg 48

Boca Ciega, Fla. 65, Cin. Hughes 56

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 70, Fivay, Fla. 30

Bridgeport 52, Bowerston Conotton Valley 49

Brookfield 65, Cortland Maplewood 55

Can. South 56, Canal Fulton Northwest 53, OT

Canfield 56, Beloit W. Branch 45

Carrollton 72, St. Clairsville 62

Casstown Miami E. 52, Troy 49

Castalia Margaretta 67, Port Clinton 58

Chillicothe Unioto 58, Greenfield McClain 24

Chillicothe Zane Trace 47, Wheelersburg 44

Cin. Elder 50, Fairfield 44

Cin. McNicholas 61, Monroe Co., Ky. 47

Cin. Moeller 60, Cle. Benedictine 51

Cin. Sycamore 59, Milford 45

Cin. Turpin 55, Cin. La Salle 54

Cle. Hts. 77, King’s Way Christian School, Wash. 41

Clyde 64, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 63

Coldwater 53, St. Henry 37

Cols. Independence 50, Tol. Maumee Valley 42

Cols. Upper Arlington 51, Groveport-Madison 50

Columbia Station Columbia 70, N. Olmsted 58

Columbiana Crestview 59, Hanoverton United 35

Conner, Ky. 66, Dublin Coffman 65

Convoy Crestview 44, Kalida 40

Coshocton 63, Newcomerstown 31

DeGraff Riverside 63, Lima Temple Christian 51

Delaware Hayes 64, Mt. Vernon 56

Eastlake North 63, Chesterland W. Geauga 51

Elyria 79, Richfield Revere 72

Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 37, Austintown Fitch 17

Fairfield Christian 52, Northside Christian 42

Ft. Loramie 56, Botkins 21

Galion 63, Galion Northmor 58

Garfield Hts. 68, Cle. Glenville 53

Genoa Area 57, Old Fort 46

Girard 48, McDonald 32

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 65, Cambridge 51

Hilliard Bradley 46, Dresden Tri-Valley 24

Huntington, W.Va. 65, S. Point 51

Ironton 76, Proctorville Fairland 72, 4OT

John Marshall, W.Va. 69, Salineville Southern 36

Johnstown Northridge 54, Chillicothe 47

Kettering Alter 47, Mission Bay, Calif. 36

Kettering Fairmont 65, Day. Belmont 47

Kinsman Badger 72, Warren Champion 47

LaGrange Keystone 69, Oberlin 51

Leavittsburg LaBrae 65, Cortland Lakeview 64

Legacy Christian 73, Arcanum 59

Leipsic 72, Vanlue 21

Liberty Christian Academy 68, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 63

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 64, Cols. Walnut Ridge 52

Lisbon David Anderson 51, Oak Glen, W.Va. 47

Lodi Cloverleaf 76, Sheffield Brookside 75

Louisville 60, Canton Pisgah, N.C. 31

Lowellville 61, Campbell Memorial 24

Malvern 56, Minerva 30

Mansfield Sr. 48, Tol. Scott 43

Maria Stein Marion Local 56, Minster 41

Massillon 58, Uniontown Lake 51

Medina 63, Chicago (Austin), Ill. 43

Metamora Evergreen 50, Fostoria 48

Middlefield Cardinal 60, Garrettsville Garfield 58

Middletown 69, Cin. Purcell Marian 46

Millersport 59, Shekinah Christian 46

Mogadore 43, Burton Berkshire 42

New Bremen 60, Anna 36

Niles McKinley 74, Mineral Ridge 58

Oak Harbor 48, Millbury Lake 39

Orrville 79, Massillon Tuslaw 67

Pandora-Gilboa 57, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 42

Perry 78, Vikings Bishop Verot Fort Myers FL, Fla. 49

Powell Olentangy Liberty 46, Rogers Heritage, Ark. 31

Ravenna 49, Kent Roosevelt 33

Rocky River 69, Cle. Hay 30

Rootstown 58, Akr. North 38

Spencerville 65, St. Marys Memorial 61

Springfield 43, Cols. Linden-McKinley 39

Stewart Federal Hocking 67, Crooksville 49

Sugar Grove Berne Union 47, Delaware Christian 45

Sullivan Black River 54, Rittman 52

Tipp City Bethel 70, N. Lewisburg Triad 34

Tol. Cent. Cath. 76, Peninsula, Wash. 46

Tol. Christian 61, Defiance Ayersville 52

Twinsburg 64, Mayfield 57

Urbana 44, Plain City Jonathan Alder 33

Vincent Warren 53, Jackson 33

Wadsworth 59, Cols. St. Charles 51

Wapakoneta 58, Lima Perry 48

Warsaw River View 54, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 47

Wauseon 44, Defiance Tinora 35

Waverly 59, Beaver Eastern 55

Whitehall-Yearling 52, Logan 41

Williamstown, W.Va. 87, Belpre 58

Wintersville Indian Creek 66, Uhrichsville Claymont 53

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 65, Shadyside 63

Wooster Triway 66, Navarre Fairless 50

Xenia 60, Spring. Greenon 51

Youngs. Boardman 61, Poland Seminary 51

Youngs. Mooney 41, Can. Cent. Cath. 38

Youngs. Ursuline 54, New Middletown Spring. 22

Zanesville Maysville 55, Zanesville 45

Zanesville Rosecrans 65, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 62, OT

2nd Annual Holiday Hoop Fest=

Bishop Ready 70, Day. Northridge 38

Day. Chaminade Julienne 60, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 56

Gates Mills Gilmour 80, Cols. Eastmoor 63

Briggs Christmas Tournament=

Cols. Briggs 83, Galloway Westland 71

Gahanna Cols. Academy 56, Day. Stivers 48

Bulldog Bettis Classic=

Day. Meadowdale 69, Cin. Woodward 62

Highland Holiday Showcase=

Mansfield Christian 56, Cardington-Lincoln 50

Sparta Highland 47, Horizon Science 46

Todd Kalivoda Holiday Showcase=

Alliance Marlington 63, Rayland Buckeye 26

Toronto 55, E. Palestine 41

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 80, Byesville Meadowbrook 16

Wishes Can Happen Invitational=

Can. Glenoak 77, Olmsted Falls 63

Linsly, W.Va. 69, Akr. Ellet 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mars, Pa. vs. Cin. Indian Hill, ppd.

