Salman century propels Pakistan to 438, NZ reaches 41-0

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Agha Salman struck a well-composed first test century and led Pakistan to 438 in the first test against New Zealand on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Salman batted resolutely in the company of tailenders to score 103 with 17 fours. He was the last batter to be dismissed when Pakistan was bowled out an hour after lunch on the second day.

Tim Southee, the Kiwis’ new test captain, picked up his 350th test wicket and wrapped up the innings when Salman tried to play across the seamer, was struck on the back leg and was ruled out leg before wicket.

Southee was the pick of the bowlers with 3-69 while three spinners — Michael Bracewell (2-72), Ish Sodhi (2-87) and Ajaz Patel (2-112) — shared six wickets.

New Zealand reached 41-0 at tea with Tom Latham unbeaten on 20 and Devon Conway not out on 17. New Zealand still trails Pakistan by 397 runs on a dry wicket where spinners could pose problems.

Salman, who made his test debut against Sri Lanka earlier this year, was well supported by the tail in his sixth test after Pakistan lost Babar Azam in the day’s first over with no addition to his epic overnight score of 161.

Nauman Ali (7) defied New Zealand bowlers for 75 balls in a snail-paced knock but Salman kept the scoreboard nudging in the first session in which the visitors conceded just 60 runs after Pakistan resumed on 317-5.

Salman survived a close lbw TV referral against Sodhi and raised his half-century in his sixth test off 97 balls with a straight driven boundary off Neil Wagner but New Zealand struck in successive overs just before lunch.

Wagner picked up his lone wicket when Nauman pulled at the leftarmer but was well caught by Bracewell at square leg. Sodhi picked up his first test wicket in four years after being recalled for the tour of Pakistan when Mohammad Wasim attempted a ramp shot and Tom Blundell held onto a thin edge.

Salman changed gears and smashed Wagner for five boundaries after the break but was still 11 runs away from his first hundred when No. 11 Abrar Ahmed walked in.

Salman didn’t hold back his aggression and hit Southee straight for a boundary and then celebrated his century off 155 balls with two successive boundaries against Sodhi before .

Earlier, Babar, who was dropped on 12, was caught behind for 161 off 280 balls when Southee found the outside edge off his fourth ball of the day.

On Monday, the skipper had saved Pakistan with a 196-run stand for the fifth wicket with Sarfaraz Ahmed, who made 86 runs in his comeback test match in almost four years.

New Zealand is touring Pakistan for two-test matches and three ODIs with Karachi hosting all the games after weather concerns in Multan forced the Pakistan Cricket Board to move the second test to Karachi.

