Monday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press19

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcola 55, Red Hill 18

Athens 44, Concord (Triopia) 26

Aurora (West Aurora) 57, Elk Grove 34

Barrington 79, Dundee-Crown 25

Beardstown 48, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 41

Biggsville West Central 58, Rushville-Industry 32

Carlinville 44, South County 30

Clinton 55, Stark County 35

Clinton 57, Colfax Ridgeview 27

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 63, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 22

Dieterich 56, Red Hill 19

Downers North 59, Willowbrook 32

Downers South 65, Riverside-Brookfield 23

Earlville 78, Amboy-LaMoille 17

Edwards County 59, Eldorado 44

Edwards County 61, Mounds Meridian 20

Effingham 54, Jacksonville 33

Effingham 60, Tri-County 53

Eldorado 50, Mounds Meridian 26

Elmwood 53, Galva 33

Evergreen Park 51, Fenger 11

Fairfield 47, Lawrenceville 16

Fairfield 64, Murphysboro 22

Flora 43, Carmi White County 25

Flora 55, Woodlawn 46

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 41, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 37

Hampshire 47, Lake Park 45

Havana 48, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 10

Hinckley-Big Rock 53, Flanagan 37

Hinsdale Central 45, Glenbard South 43

Hononegah 54, New Trier 44

Huntley 46, Buffalo Grove 30

Illini Bluffs 35, Athens 33

Illini West (Carthage) 38, Pittsfield 15

Jacksonville 40, Danville 19

Jacksonville Routt 55, North Greene 19

Joliet Catholic 36, Bradley-Bourbonnais 33

Lake Forest 44, Fenwick 27

Lawrenceville 42, Murphysboro 30

Lewistown 62, West Hancock 40

Lincoln-Way East 68, Hammond Central, Ind. 25

Lockport 43, Westinghouse 30

Macomb 63, Jacksonville Routt 56

Maine South 68, South Elgin 30

Marshall 75, Dieterich 56

Mendon Unity 59, Beardstown 27

Midwest Central 55, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 47

Minooka 50, Riverside-Brookfield 37

Mt. Carmel 47, Gallatin County 34

Mt. Carmel 54, Wayne City 23

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 55, Midwest Central 36

Newton 40, Casey-Westfield 23

Newton 61, Farina South Central 54

Nokomis 52, Raymond Lincolnwood 27

North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 44, Illini Central 40

Oak Lawn Community 64, Hammond Central, Ind. 30

PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 59, Litchfield 21

Pana 89, Springfield Calvary 13

Pecatonica 55, DePue 19

Pittsfield 48, West Prairie 42

Princeville 50, Midland 23

Princeville 53, Tremont 42

Providence 46, Glenbard East 24

Reavis 68, Beecher 45

Romeoville 39, Andrew 35

Romeoville 63, West Chicago 46

Sandburg 59, Minooka 35

Sandburg 66, Downers South 54

Schaumburg 64, Elgin 18

St. Charles North 54, Maine West 23

Stark County 35, Monticello 34

Stevenson 52, Naperville Central 39

Tuscola 43, Neoga 39

Waubonsie Valley 74, De La Salle 44

West Chicago 45, Argo 29

West Hancock 51, Liberty 25

Woodlawn 46, Carmi White County 27

Yorkville Christian 34, Henry 29

North Central (Farmersburg) Tournament=

Pool A=

N. Central (Farmersburg), Ind. 70, OPH 13

Robinson 69, OPH 30

Pool B=

Robinson 69, Orleans, Ind. 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

