Dog of the Week: Meet Gabby

ZANESVILLE, OH- The new year is approaching and you could start it off by adding a new member to your family.

This week’s Dog of the Week doesn’t know a stranger and would love to spend time getting you into shape, by getting you outdoors. Gabby is a 5-year-old terrier mix. She’s spayed and rides well in the car. K9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid discussed more about Gabby and what she likes to do for fun.

“She seems to get along with everybody, people, kids, dog friendly seems to be as well, cats unsure. She would just make a great pet, especially someone who likes to walk because Gabby loves to go for walks and it’s very easy to walk.”

McQuaid says they are grateful for the support of the community.

“I would also like to thank everybody that has you know supported us, from the staff volunteers, Sherriff Matt Lutz. We’d just love to thank you for all the people who adopted from us, fostered, donated, any way, shape or form, the community has helped and made this whole year such a success that we truly just want to say very much so thank you.”

It’s always the mission of the K9 Adoption Center to make sure the dogs get adopted and get into proper homes so if you want to adopt Gabby or any other dog at the K9 Adoption Center, you can visit their website at muskingumcountyoh.gov/Agencies/Muskingum-County-K-9-Adoption-Center/.