Blood Drive Wednesday

The City of Zanesville wants you to give the gift of life on Tuesday.

They have a goal of collecting 60 units of blood at a city-wide blood drive.

Commercial Redevelopment Director Stephanie Winland said that already 59 of the 61 spots for the drive are full.

The blood drive is in honor of a construction worker that was injured November 30 on Interstate 70.

The blood drive is taking place at Secrest Auditorium from 8am-6pm. If you would like to sign up you can visit the American Red Cross website.