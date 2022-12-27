Blood Drive Wednesday

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs51

The City of Zanesville wants you to give the gift of life on Tuesday.

They have a goal of collecting 60 units of blood at a city-wide blood drive.

Commercial Redevelopment Director Stephanie Winland said that already 59 of the 61 spots for the drive are full.

The blood drive is in honor of a construction worker that was injured November 30 on Interstate 70.

The blood drive is taking place at Secrest Auditorium from 8am-6pm. If you would like to sign up you can visit the American Red Cross website.

Tagged
Nichole Hannahs
Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.