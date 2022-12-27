7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Anthony Codispoti883311

Updated on: Tuesday, December 27 Morning:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Warmer. High 32°

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Near Average Low 22°

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Pleasant. High 42°

DISCUSSION:        

Warmer conditions will be with us today as highs will reach around freezing point. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day.

We will be near average for your overnight as lows will drop back into the lower twenties. Skies will remain mostly cloudy.

Much more warmth will be with us for midweek. Skies will decrease to partly cloudy, as highs will be back into the lower forties. We will be above average!!

More clouds will be with us on Thursday and Friday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs near fifty on Thursday, and into the mid fifties on Friday along with a slight chance for a shower late.

Scattered showers will be with us this weekend. More chances will be with us on Saturday. Highs will sit in the lower to mid fifties. We will be well above average.

We dry off and cool off a bit to start off the new work week. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs near fifty.

Have a Great Tuesday!

Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!