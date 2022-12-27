Updated on: Tuesday, December 27 Morning:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Warmer. High 32°

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Near Average Low 22°

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Pleasant. High 42°

DISCUSSION:

Warmer conditions will be with us today as highs will reach around freezing point. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day.

We will be near average for your overnight as lows will drop back into the lower twenties. Skies will remain mostly cloudy.

Much more warmth will be with us for midweek. Skies will decrease to partly cloudy, as highs will be back into the lower forties. We will be above average!!

More clouds will be with us on Thursday and Friday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs near fifty on Thursday, and into the mid fifties on Friday along with a slight chance for a shower late.

Scattered showers will be with us this weekend. More chances will be with us on Saturday. Highs will sit in the lower to mid fifties. We will be well above average.

We dry off and cool off a bit to start off the new work week. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs near fifty.

Have a Great Tuesday!

