Switzerland opens world juniors with 3-2 OT win over Finland

MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Attilio Biasca scored 41 seconds into overtime as Switzerland opened the world junior hockey championship with a 3-2 win over Finland on Monday.

Lorenzo Canonica and Jeremy Jabola also scored for Switzerland. Jonas Taibel had two assists, while Kevin Pasche stopped 14 shots.

Konsta Kapanen and Kalle Vaisanen scored for Finland. Aku Koskenvuo made 24 saves.

Finland was the runner-up at the last world juniors, falling to Canada 3-2 in overtime in August.

UNITED STATES 5, LATVIA 2

Luke Hughes, Red Savage, Chaz Lucius, Sean Behrens and Jimmy Snuggerud scored for the powerful United States in its opener.

Anri Ravinskis and Niks Fenenko scored for Latvia.

The teams were scoreless after the first period and tied 2-2 heading into the final frame. The U.S. outshot Latvia 46-17.

SWEDEN 11, AUSTRIA 0

Filip Bystedt and Isak Rosen each had two goals and an assist as Sweden got off to a blazing start with an 11-0 drubbing of Austria in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Carl Lindbom had 13 saves while also dishing out an assist for Sweden.

Thomas Pfarrmaier stopped 23 of 29 shots in 30:28 of action before being pulled for Benedikt Oschgan, who allowed five goals on 22 shots for Austria.

