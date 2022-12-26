Sheriff Lutz Looks Back on 2022

With 2022 coming to an end, it’s time to wrap up the year and look at what’s in store.

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said a record was set in the detective bureau for the most arrests cleared off of cases. This year, 389 arrests were cleared. Just like every year, Sheriff Lutz said the primary focus was drug enforcement.

“At least one thing that I’m pretty proud of is that we were able to track at least two or three of those cases, I don’t have the exact number, where somebody overdosed and died and we were able to track back and find the people that delivered that dope to them,” said Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz.

Along with drug enforcement and keeping the community safe one of the sheriff’s goals for next year is to bring a new jail to Zanesville.



“I think we’re still in dire need of a new jail. And when you start talking about these stats and these crimes and total arrests being up, just leads you into that next phase that we have to have a place to put people that shouldn’t be out on the streets.”

Sheriff Lutz said he wanted to thank the community for the support from this year and every year.