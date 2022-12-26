Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altamont 80, Century 21
Arcola 61, OPH 40
Auburn 72, Buffalo Tri-City 45
Bolingbrook 77, Highland Park 41
Brimfield 58, Henry 47
Carmi White County 71, Hardin County 39
Carterville 66, Norris City (NCOE) 44
Centralia Christ Our Rock 73, Vandalia 50
Christopher 48, Marissa/Coulterville 44
Clinton 57, Fithian Oakwood 49
Clinton 68, Colfax Ridgeview 36
Conant 58, Andrew 42
Concord (Triopia) 66, Edinburg (Coop) BK 30
DePaul College Prep 59, Morton 37
Dieterich 54, Sullivan 35
Dieterich 58, OPH 44
Du Quoin 84, Elverado 26
Earlville 70, Gardner-South Wilmington 48
Eldorado 65, West Frankfort 46
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 56, Stagg 36
Elmwood 54, Ridgewood 33
Fairfield 60, Anna-Jonesboro 44
Fenwick 48, Farragut 46
Flora 44, Cumberland 33
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 41, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 37
Glenbrook South 63, St. Francis 33
Goreville 68, Cobden 29
Grayville 70, Red Hill 61
Grayville 84, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 81
Greenfield-Northwestern 63, Pawnee 36
Hall 62, St. Bede 50
Hammond Central, Ind. 83, Bogan 72
Harrisburg 60, Hamilton County 52, OT
Herrin 87, Carrier Mills 42
Hillsboro 57, Bunker Hill 50
Hinsdale Central 71, Oak Forest 52
Homewood-Flossmoor 83, St. Charles East 58
Jacksonville Routt 42, Athens 39
Johnston City 75, Waltonville 62
Lake Forest 52, Leo 31
Lemont 37, Downers South 28
Lexington 66, Somonauk 40
Lincoln Park 67, Proviso West 63
Litchfield 60, Carlinville 39
Lyons 61, Batavia 34
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 51, Maine South 39
Massac County 65, Gallatin County 46
Mendon Unity 63, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 40
Monticello 51, Colfax Ridgeview 42
Monticello 59, Fithian Oakwood 53
Morgan Park 49, Oak Lawn Richards 48
Naperville North 49, Glenbard West 44
New Athens 42, Sesser-Valier 41
New Berlin 57, Raymond Lincolnwood 43
Nokomis 47, Okaw Valley 34
North-Mac 56, North Greene 23
Oswego East 58, Lincoln Way Central 51
Ottawa Marquette 77, Woodland 38
Palatine 55, Wheaton North 43
Parkway South, Mo. 60, Edwardsville 57
Pecatonica 50, Lena-Winslow 49
Proviso East 84, Crete-Monee 58
Reed-Custer 63, Flanagan 38
Riverside-Brookfield 59, Schaumburg 38
Rockford Auburn 60, Willowbrook 47
Rolling Meadows 72, Montini 43
Seneca 80, Indian Creek 31
Serena 61, Dwight 54
South County 63, Springfield Lutheran 54
Sparta 83, Zeigler-Royalton 39
St. Ignatius 64, Minooka 36
St. Patrick 64, Glenbard North 52
St. Rita 91, Bowman Academy, Ind. 34
Staunton 55, Calhoun 39
Stevenson 82, Glenbard East 36
Thornton Fractional North 65, Chicago (Clark) 40
Tuscola 43, Neoga 39
Vienna 65, Edwards County 42
Waubonsie Valley 56, Hinsdale South 45
Whitney Young 73, Zion Benton 37
Wilmington 55, Putnam County 44
Winchester (West Central) 63, Carrollton 32
Winnebago 42, Stockton 27
York 74, St. Laurence 54
Yorkville 54, Nazareth 28
Wabash Valley Tournament=
First Round=
North Vigo, Ind. 54, Robinson 46
Sullivan, Ind. 65, Casey-Westfield 44
W. Vigo, Ind. 71, Marshall 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
DePaul College Prep vs. Berwyn-Cicero Morton, ppd. to Dec 26th.
Homewood-Flossmoor vs. St. Charles East, ppd. to Dec 26th.
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) vs. Maine South, ppd. to Dec 26th.
Rockford Auburn vs. Willowbrook, ppd. to Dec 26th.
