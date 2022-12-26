Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcola 55, Red Hill 18
Athens 44, Concord (Triopia) 26
Aurora (West Aurora) 57, Elk Grove 34
Beardstown 48, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 41
Clinton 57, Colfax Ridgeview 27
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 63, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 22
Dieterich 56, Red Hill 19
Downers North 59, Willowbrook 32
Downers South 65, Riverside-Brookfield 23
Earlville 78, Amboy-LaMoille 17
Edwards County 59, Eldorado 44
Edwards County 61, Mounds Meridian 20
Effingham 60, Tri-County 53
Elmwood 53, Galva 33
Evergreen Park 51, Fenger 11
Fairfield 47, Lawrenceville 16
Fairfield 64, Murphysboro 22
Flora 55, Woodlawn 46
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 41, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 37
Hinckley-Big Rock 53, Flanagan 37
Hinsdale Central 45, Glenbard South 43
Huntley 46, Buffalo Grove 30
Illini West (Carthage) 38, Pittsfield 15
Jacksonville 40, Danville 19
Joliet Catholic 36, Bradley-Bourbonnais 33
Lake Forest 44, Fenwick 27
Lewistown 62, West Hancock 40
Lincoln-Way East 68, Hammond Central, Ind. 25
Lockport 43, Westinghouse 30
Macomb 63, Jacksonville Routt 56
Maine South 68, South Elgin 30
Marshall 75, Dieterich 56
Newton 40, Casey-Westfield 23
Newton 61, Farina South Central 54
Nokomis 52, Raymond Lincolnwood 27
PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 59, Litchfield 21
Pana 89, Springfield Calvary 13
Princeville 53, Tremont 42
Providence 46, Glenbard East 24
Reavis 68, Beecher 45
Romeoville 39, Andrew 35
Romeoville 63, West Chicago 46
Sandburg 59, Minooka 35
Sandburg 66, Downers South 54
Schaumburg 64, Elgin 18
St. Charles North 54, Maine West 23
Stark County 35, Monticello 34
Stevenson 52, Naperville Central 39
Tuscola 43, Neoga 39
Waubonsie Valley 74, De La Salle 44
West Chicago 45, Argo 29
Woodlawn 46, Carmi White County 27
Yorkville Christian 34, Henry 29
North Central (Farmersburg) Tournament=
Pool A=
N. Central (Farmersburg), Ind. 70, OPH 13
Robinson 69, OPH 30
