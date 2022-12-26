Mall Sees Post-Christmas Spurt

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Many shoppers take their time between Thanksgiving and Christmas to find the perfect gift or best price but the day after Christmas can be very busy with consumers returning gifts or using their Christmas present, gift cards and the vendors inside Colony Square Mall saw both Monday. Clayton Snack, Hayley Henry and their daughter Paisley came to the mall to run errands and take advantage of the warm play areas.

“They’ve got very good Christmas deals and it’s just, I don’t know, it’s just come to the mall, eat some food, hang out, it’s just there. It’s just convenient I guess. You can come and not just go to the store, you can do other things while you’re here,” Snack said.

The mall offers more than just a variety of shops with all sorts of consumer goods. It offers large, climate-controlled spaces for hanging out, socializing or getting your steps in on a cold winter day.

“She just got her phone fixed and we’re going to go play with the toys with the baby and just hang out,” Snack said. “Yeah they’ve got the new play area down there. They’ve got the older one down here, which they just redid it, and there’s usually kids and stuff she can run around and play with. She can eat or watch a movie or just kind of do whatever.”

Aside from the Christmas shopping season and the hustle and bustle of the post-Christmas rush the mall is a community fixture that offers convenience and comfort year-round.