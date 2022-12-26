Islanders host the Penguins after Beauvillier’s 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (19-9-5, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (19-14-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -129, Islanders +109; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the Pittsburgh Penguins after Anthony Beauvillier’s two-goal game against the Florida Panthers in the Islanders’ 5-1 win.

New York has a 7-4-0 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 19-14-2 record overall. The Islanders have gone 6-3-0 in games decided by a goal.

Pittsburgh is 5-1-2 against the Metropolitan Division and 19-9-5 overall. The Penguins have scored 113 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 10th in league play.

Tuesday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Penguins won the previous meeting 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Parise has scored 11 goals with six assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Sidney Crosby has 19 goals and 24 assists for the Penguins. Bryan Rust has four goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Penguins: 8-1-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Simon Holmstrom: day to day (knee), Adam Pelech: out (upper body), Semyon Varlamov: out (lower body), Kyle Palmieri: out (upper body), Brock Nelson: day to day (head), Cal Clutterbuck: out (upper body), Casey Cizikas: day to day (undisclosed).

Penguins: Ryan Poehling: day to day (upper body), Jeff Petry: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.