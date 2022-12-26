Cold Spells Can Burst Pipes

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The recent cold spell brought sub-zero temperatures that caused exposed and uninsulated water pipes to burst. The freezing conditions not only can affect homeowners but businesses too. Squiggly’s Car Wash General Manager Ryan Dale dealt with a burst pipe this morning and explained the precautions the business takes to prevent the freezing temperatures from affecting business.

“We keep heaters throughout, but if we don’t keep on top of it we come into like this morning, a busted pipe. It happens. There’s just sometimes you can’t get around it. There’s nothing you can do. You just kind of make sure you’ve got everything ready to go beforehand and just be ready for it,” Dale said.

Many motorists are finicky about the weather conditions when washing their vehicles but Ohio businesses must prepare for the extremes of every season.

“We’ll disconnect lines, especially like this weekend,” Dale said. “We knew we were going to be gone for a few days, we’ll disconnect lines, we have some heater wrapped and then just heaters throughout the building, ground heat.”

Deal said the heaters normally do a sufficient job of preventing ice but when temperatures dive to 10 or 20 below zero, that’s when problems become critical.