AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:07 a.m. EST

Tom Brady, Buccaneers rally to beat Cardinals 19-16 in OT

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers maintained control of the NFC South, overcoming a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and beating the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime Sunday night. Ryan Succop hit a 40-yard field goal with 3:41 left in overtime, capping a nine-play, 66-yard drive. The Cardinals got the ball to start overtime but eventually had to punt. Arizona (4-11) has lost five straight games, while Tampa Bay snapped a two-game skid. The Bucs (7-8) stayed a game ahead of the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints in the medicore NFC South. Tampa Bay has a crucial home game against Carolina next weekend.

Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown, Green Bay’s defense had four takeaways and the Packers came from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. The Packers (7-8) have won their past three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two regular to make the postseason. Tua Tagovailoa was intercepted three times in the fourth quarter to end Miami’s comeback bid with the Dolphins trailing by six points.

Mayfield, Akers lead Rams’ 51-14 blowout of Wilson’s Broncos

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams routed the Denver Broncos 51-14 for their second victory since mid-October. Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes to Tyler Higbee and Cam Akers rushed for 118 yards and three more scores. Larrell Murchison made 2 1/2 of the Rams’ six sacks of Russell Wilson. Wilson passed for 214 yards with three interceptions for Denver in his return from a one-game absence with a concussion. It was the Rams’ first 50-point performance under Sean McVay since a 54-51 victory over Kansas City in 2018.

Frustration spills over for Broncos in humbling loss to Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Denver Broncos’ frustration over a disappointing season spilled onto the sideline and field in the 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Russell Wilson threw interceptions on the Broncos’ first two possessions, allowing the Rams to build a 17-0 lead before the visitors had even gained a first down. The Broncos’ defense finally buckled and allowed the Rams to score on eight straight possessions before they took a knee with six seconds to go.

Jokic, Nuggets outlast Suns 128-125 in OT; Booker sidelined

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had another monster triple-double, Aaron Gordon threw down a pivotal dunk that stood up after a review in overtime and the Denver Nuggets rallied for a 128-125 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. Jokic had 41 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists for his 83rd career triple-double. The two-time reigning NBA MVP had a 40-point, 27-rebound, 10-assist outing a week ago. Phoenix star Devin Booker lasted only 4:20 in his return from a groin injury, scoring two points after getting 58 against New Orleans in his previous start. Jamal Murray tied it in regulation for Denver on a dunk with 10.7 seconds left.

Doncic, Mavs top Lakers 124-115 to celebrate Nowitzki statue

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 32 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. had 16 of his 26 points in a huge third quarter for Dallas and the Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 124-115. Christian Wood added 30 points and tied a career high with seven assists. The Mavericks finished off a celebration of Dirk Nowitzki’s statue unveiling by winning just the second Christmas Day home game in franchise history. Dallas took its first lead during a 51-point third quarter, the highest-scoring quarter on Christmas in NBA history. LeBron James scored 38 points and the Lakers led by 12 early in the third before the Mavericks took over.

With Curry out, Poole scores 32 and Warriors beat Grizzlies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole scored 32 points — highlighted by emphatic one-handed slam off a pass from Draymond Green in the third — to outduel Ja Morant before being ejected, and the Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 123-109 on Sunday night in a rematch of the Western Conference semifinals won by Golden State. Morant scored 36 points while debuting his first Nike signature “Ja 1” shoe for the Grizzlies’ first Christmas Day game ever. Klay Thompson added 24 points and nine rebounds and Donte DiVincenzo had 19 points as the Warriors played their 10th straight Christmas game.

Tatum has 41, Celtics push back on Giannis, Bucks 139-118

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 20 of his 41 points in the third quarter to help the Celtics beat the Bucks 139-118 in a matchup of the top two teams in the NBA. Jaylen Brown scored 13 of his 29 in the fourth. Giannis Antetokounmpo lost his temper after a hard pick sent him to the floor and retaliated by shoving the Celtics All-Star. Antetokounmpo was given a technical foul and went to the bench. The teams played the last 3:41 without further incident. Antetokounmpo added 27 points and nine rebounds for Milwaukee, and Jrue Holiday scored 23 points.

Kathy Whitworth, winningest golfer in history, dies at 83

Hall of Fame golfer Kathy Whitworth has died at the age of 83. Whitworth holds the record with 88 wins on the LPGA Tour. That’s one of the most famous records in golf because no one else has ever won more on any tour. Sam Snead and Tiger Woods have 82 wins on the PGA Tour. Whitworth died on Christmas Eve. Her longtime partner says she was celebrating with family and friends. Whitworth won the LPGA money title eight times and was player of the year seven times. But she will also be defined by one number — 88.

Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts revealed the unvarnished truth in their own words this week. After back-to-back historically poor performances, they described it as embarrassing. On Monday night, nine days since allowing the largest comeback in NFL history, the Colts hope to deliver a memorable rebound performance on national television. The Los Angeles Chargers understand. They started Week 16 with the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff chase. And it’s come nearly 12 months after an overtime loss in last season’s final regular-season game kept them out of the postseason.