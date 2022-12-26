AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:57 a.m. EST

Tom Brady, Buccaneers rally to beat Cardinals 19-16 in OT

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers maintained control of the NFC South, overcoming a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and beating the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime Sunday night. Ryan Succop hit a 40-yard field goal with 3:41 left in overtime, capping a nine-play, 66-yard drive. The Cardinals got the ball to start overtime but eventually had to punt. Arizona (4-11) has lost five straight games, while Tampa Bay snapped a two-game skid. The Bucs (7-8) stayed a game ahead of the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints in the medicore NFC South. Tampa Bay has a crucial home game against Carolina next weekend.

Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown, Green Bay’s defense had four takeaways and the Packers came from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. The Packers (7-8) have won their past three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two regular to make the postseason. Tua Tagovailoa was intercepted three times in the fourth quarter to end Miami’s comeback bid with the Dolphins trailing by six points.

Pelé’s family gathers at hospital in Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO (AP) — Family members of Brazilian soccer great Pelé are gathering at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo where the 82-year-old global icon has been since the end of November. Doctors said earlier this week that Pelé’s cancer had advanced, adding the three-time World Cup winner is under “elevated care” related to “kidney and cardiac dysfunctions.” No other hospital statements have been published since. Pelé led Brazil to victory in the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains one of the team’s all-time leading scorers with 77 goals. Neymar tied Pelé’s record during the latest World Cup.

Mayfield, Akers lead Rams’ 51-14 blowout of Wilson’s Broncos

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams routed the Denver Broncos 51-14 for their second victory since mid-October. Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes to Tyler Higbee and Cam Akers rushed for 118 yards and three more scores. Larrell Murchison made 2 1/2 of the Rams’ six sacks of Russell Wilson. Wilson passed for 214 yards with three interceptions for Denver in his return from a one-game absence with a concussion. It was the Rams’ first 50-point performance under Sean McVay since a 54-51 victory over Kansas City in 2018.

Frustration spills over for Broncos in humbling loss to Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Denver Broncos’ frustration over a disappointing season spilled onto the sideline and field in the 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Russell Wilson threw interceptions on the Broncos’ first two possessions, allowing the Rams to build a 17-0 lead before the visitors had even gained a first down. The Broncos’ defense finally buckled and allowed the Rams to score on eight straight possessions before they took a knee with six seconds to go.

Doncic, Mavs top Lakers 124-115 to celebrate Nowitzki statue

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 32 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. had 16 of his 26 points in a huge third quarter for Dallas and the Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 124-115. Christian Wood added 30 points and tied a career high with seven assists. The Mavericks finished off a celebration of Dirk Nowitzki’s statue unveiling by winning just the second Christmas Day home game in franchise history. Dallas took its first lead during a 51-point third quarter, the highest-scoring quarter on Christmas in NBA history. LeBron James scored 38 points and the Lakers led by 12 early in the third before the Mavericks took over.

With Curry out, Poole scores 32 and Warriors beat Grizzlies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole scored 32 points — highlighted by emphatic one-handed slam off a pass from Draymond Green in the third — to outduel Ja Morant before being ejected, and the Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 123-109 on Sunday night in a rematch of the Western Conference semifinals won by Golden State. Morant scored 36 points while debuting his first Nike signature “Ja 1” shoe for the Grizzlies’ first Christmas Day game ever. Klay Thompson added 24 points and nine rebounds and Donte DiVincenzo had 19 points as the Warriors played their 10th straight Christmas game.

Tatum has 41, Celtics push back on Giannis, Bucks 139-118

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 20 of his 41 points in the third quarter to help the Celtics beat the Bucks 139-118 in a matchup of the top two teams in the NBA. Jaylen Brown scored 13 of his 29 in the fourth. Giannis Antetokounmpo lost his temper after a hard pick sent him to the floor and retaliated by shoving the Celtics All-Star. Antetokounmpo was given a technical foul and went to the bench. The teams played the last 3:41 without further incident. Antetokounmpo added 27 points and nine rebounds for Milwaukee, and Jrue Holiday scored 23 points.

Kathy Whitworth, winningest golfer in history, dies at 83

Hall of Fame golfer Kathy Whitworth has died at the age of 83. Whitworth holds the record with 88 wins on the LPGA Tour. That’s one of the most famous records in golf because no one else has ever won more on any tour. Sam Snead and Tiger Woods have 82 wins on the PGA Tour. Whitworth died on Christmas Eve. Her longtime partner says she was celebrating with family and friends. Whitworth won the LPGA money title eight times and was player of the year seven times. But she will also be defined by one number — 88.

Analysis: NFL playoff picture tightens up after Week 16

Minshew Mania is on hold. The Philadelphia Eagles couldn’t wrap up the NFC East and the No. 1 seed with their backup quarterback, tightening the playoff picture in a wide-open conference. The Eagles need only one more win to clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs but a 40-34 loss at Dallas kept alive the Cowboys’ slim hopes of securing the top spot. Philadelphia beat Dallas at home with Jalen Hurts in the lineup and backup Cooper Rush starting for the Cowboys. The Cowboys returned the favor with Dak Prescott under center and Minshew in for the injured Hurts. The teams could be headed for a rubber match in the playoffs with Hurts and Prescott facing off for the first time this season.