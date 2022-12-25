Houston takes on Chicago on 5-game slide

Houston Rockets (9-23, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (14-18, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston aims to end its five-game slide with a win over Chicago.

The Bulls have gone 7-7 in home games. Chicago is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rockets have gone 3-13 away from home. Houston is 7-15 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach LaVine is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 22.1 points and 4.2 assists. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 27.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Jalen Green is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Rockets. Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 17.7 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 116.0 points, 40.4 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points per game.

Rockets: 3-7, averaging 107.4 points, 49.1 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Alex Caruso: day to day (shoulder), Derrick Jones Jr.: day to day (ankle), Javonte Green: day to day (knee), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate: out (ankle), Eric Gordon: day to day (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.