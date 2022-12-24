Rosecrans Hosts 30th Annual Christmas on the Hill Event

For 30 years, the Rosecrans High School boys and girls basketball teams, along with the cheerleaders, open their hearts for kids in need.



On December 24th, Rosecrans hosted their 30th annual Christmas on the Hill event to give presents to children in need. This year, Rosecrans students met with over 125 kids to provide Christmas gifts. The Rosecrans basketball coach, Todd Rock, said a lot of his former players and cheerleaders donate money to make the Christmas on the Hill event possible.

“Just seeing the smiles on the kids faces. A lot of these kids, if it wasn’t for our program, would not be opening any gifts for Christmas. We always provide for people that’s lost houses in fires, whatever it may be, just trying to help people out in the moment.” Rosecrans Head Boys Basketball Coach, Todd Rock stated.



Christmas on the Hill brings the Rosecrans athletes, coaches, and parents together to spread Christmas joy and to bring smiles to faces.

“It’s just a great experience for us and the kids and seeing all the smiles on the kids’ faces. It makes us players glow up.” Rosecrans Basketball Senior Captain, Weston Hartman said.



Not only were gifts open at Bishop Rosecrans this holiday season, but hearts were opened too.