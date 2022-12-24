New York hosts Philadelphia on Christmas day

Philadelphia 76ers (19-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (18-15, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Knicks -1.5; over/under is 217.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks play the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Knicks are 1-3 against the rest of their division. New York has a 4-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The 76ers are 13-8 in conference play. Philadelphia is 2-3 in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Knicks won the last matchup 106-104 on Nov. 4. Jalen Brunson scored 23 points to help lead the Knicks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 22.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Joel Embiid is scoring 33.0 points per game with 9.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the 76ers. Tobias Harris is averaging 15.6 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 8-2, averaging 114.4 points, 49.1 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.3 points per game.

76ers: 7-3, averaging 115.8 points, 41.4 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Obi Toppin: out (knee).

76ers: Tyrese Maxey: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.