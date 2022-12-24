Former USC, Pitt QB Slovis says he’s transferring to BYU

Quarterback Kedon Slovis is transferring from Pittsburgh to BYU, he announced Saturday on social media.

Slovis, who had transferred from USC to Pitt, has one year of eligibility remaining. He will compete for the starting job at BYU in its first season in the Big 12 Conference, which the Cougars join after playing as an independent since the 2011 season.

Slovis struggled in his only season with the Panthers. He completed just 59% of his passes with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions, his numbers dipping in the second half of the season as Pitt became a more run-first team.

“I will always be grateful for Coach (Pat) Narduzzi and the time I got to spend with all of my teammates at the University of Pittsburgh,” Slovis wrote in a tweet showing him pictured in a BYU uniform. “I’m excited for this new chapter and can’t wait to get to work.”

Pitt (8-4) takes on No. 18 UCLA (9-3) in the Sun Bowl on Friday. Narduzzi has not said whether senior quarterback Nick Patti or freshman Nate Yarnell will start.

BYU beat SMU 24-23 last weekend in the New Mexico Bowl, stopping a late comeback by the Mustangs. With three inexperienced quarterbacks on the Cougars’ roster, redshirt freshman Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters got the nod.

