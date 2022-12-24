Fire Fighters Working on Christmas to Keep Us Safe

ZANESVILLE, oh – While many of us enjoy the holidays with our families, others are hard at work to help keep us safe as we celebrate.

First responders, like the Zanesville Fire Department, spend their Christmas’ a little different than most. While they continue to work to keep us safe, they still celebrate Christmas on the job. Zanesville fire fighter, Brock Williams, says every Christmas each shift has breakfast, lunch, and Christmas dinner together. Their Christmas dinner includes a ham, many sides, and plenty of desserts.

“Probably, my favorite part is the brotherhood and comradery, everybody is like a brother to you, we all watch Christmas movies together. It’s just like your family Christmas but you’re here at work.” Zanesville Probationary Firefighter, Brock Williams said.

Every day of the year there is somebody working at the fire station. Like all first responders, fire fighters have to make sacrifices and be away from their families on the holidays.

“I think it’s important to me for the citizens to know that somebody is there protecting them. Even though it may be a holiday, we don’t take any days off. They have that protection if it is needed.” Williams said.

Thank a first responder this holiday season as they work hard to keep us safe.