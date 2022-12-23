Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bensenville (Fenton) 63, Woodstock North 58
Decatur St. Teresa 74, Champaign Judah Christian 36
Glenbard North 53, Wheaton North 45
Grayslake Central 54, Cary-Grove 42
Libertyville 62, Vernon Hills 48
Loyola 44, Niles Notre Dame 36
Maroa-Forsyth 57, Riverton 29
New Trier 42, Evanston Township 36
Stillman Valley 67, Marengo 51
Wheaton Warrenville South 47, Batavia 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bloomington vs. Metamora, ppd.
Brooks Academy vs. Maria, ppd.
Buffalo Grove vs. Schaumburg, ccd.
Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) vs. Antioch, ppd.
DuSable vs. Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn), ppd.
Dunbar vs. Chicago (Jones), ppd.
Dyett vs. Chicago Little Village, ppd.
Elgin vs. Dundee-Crown, ccd.
Grayslake North vs. Freeport, ppd.
Greenfield-Northwestern vs. Piasa Southwestern, ccd.
Harlan vs. Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading), ppd.
Highland Park vs. Palatine, ppd.
Hoffman Estates vs. Taft, ppd.
Kennedy vs. Chicago (Comer), ppd.
Lakes Community vs. St. Patrick, ccd.
Marion vs. Herrin, ppd.
Mather vs. St. Laurence, ppd.
Naperville Central vs. Deerfield, ppd.
Northside Prep vs. Chicago (Lane), ppd.
Prosser vs. Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer), ppd.
Rochelle vs. Richmond-Burton, ppd.
Rockford Christian vs. Sycamore, ppd.
Schurz vs. Grant, ppd.
South Elgin vs. Fremd, ccd.
Taylorville vs. Jacksonville Routt, ccd.
Wood Memorial, Ind. vs. Mt. Carmel, ppd.
Woodland vs. Peoria Heights (Quest), ppd.
Woodstock vs. Crystal Lake Central, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/