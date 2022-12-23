Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashville Teays Valley 64, Circleville 44
Attica Seneca E. 59, N. Baltimore 26
Beachwood 73, Orange 52
Belmont Union Local 49, Rayland Buckeye 36
Bishop Ready 38, Cols. St. Charles 37
Bishop Watterson 53, Johnstown Northridge 41
Bloom-Carroll 49, Circleville Logan Elm 34
Bryan 39, Pettisville 38
Cambridge 71, Horizon Science 59
Can. South 67, Orrville 52
Carrollton 56, Hanoverton United 28
Centerburg 53, Granville 48
Centerville 65, Huntington Prep, W.Va. 48
Chardon 67, Eastlake North 63, OT
Cin. Elder 85, Boone Co., Ky. 42
Clayton Northmont 63, Beavercreek 61
Cols. Africentric 78, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 57
Cols. Bexley 51, Delaware Buckeye Valley 32
Cols. Upper Arlington 46, Cols. Independence 31
Continental 56, Leipsic 45
Cov. Holy Cross, Ky. 69, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 36
Cuyahoga Hts. 50, Orwell Grand Valley 28
Day. Chaminade Julienne 64, Versailles 40
Defiance 41, Tol. St. Francis 33
Defiance Ayersville 56, Ft. Jennings 51
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 66, Cin. Aiken 33
E. Liverpool 52, Alliance Marlington 50
Fairfield Christian 66, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 36
Findlay 72, Greater Latrobe, Pa. 33
Geneva 74, Jefferson Area 63
Greenup Co., Ky. 59, Chesapeake 55
Grove City 58, Cols. Franklin Hts. 36
Grove City Cent. Crossing 47, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 42
Hamler Patrick Henry 47, Defiance Tinora 32
Hannibal River 67, New Matamoras Frontier 24
Haviland Wayne Trace 49, Lima Cent. Cath. 41
Hilliard Darby 56, Hilliard Bradley 53
Huntington, W.Va. 72, Minford 63
Ironton St. Joseph 58, Crown City S. Gallia 53, OT
Kinsman Badger 78, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 39
Lancaster 46, Cols. Mifflin 34
Lancaster Fairfield Union 58, Amanda-Clearcreek 19
Liberty Center 58, Bloomdale Elmwood 25
Lisbon Beaver 68, Convoy Crestview 38
Lisbon David Anderson 67, Columbiana 58
Lorain Clearview 52, Lodi Cloverleaf 48
Lore City Buckeye Trail 52, Strasburg-Franklin 45
Lou. Jeffersontown, Ky. 54, Cin. McNicholas 44
Louisville Aquinas 68, Alliance 60
Maple Hts. 61, Euclid 47
Marion Elgin 46, Milford Center Fairbanks 43
Marion Harding 50, Sunbury Big Walnut 47
Mt. Gilead 75, Galion 66
New Bremen 70, Dola Hardin Northern 35
New Hope Christian 56, Frankfort Adena 48
Ottawa-Glandorf 74, Archbold 40
Pemberville Eastwood 59, Maumee 49
Pioneer N. Central 49, Gorham Fayette 41
Rockford Parkway 69, Waynesfield-Goshen 40
Rocky River Lutheran W. 63, Gates Mills Gilmour 46
Russell, Ky. 53, Ironton 47
Sarahsville Shenandoah 63, Barnesville 60
Shelby 60, Linsly, W.Va. 56, OT
Shelby Co., Ky. 75, Tol. Scott 65
Spencerville 72, Minster 38
Spring. Shawnee 45, St. Paris Graham 40
St. Marys Memorial 46, Maria Stein Marion Local 35
Struthers 65, E. Palestine 24
Tiffin Calvert 58, Clyde 46
Trotwood-Madison 60, Day. Ponitz Tech. 58
Troy Christian 52, Cedarville 44
Ursuline Academy 82, Salem 47
Vincent Warren 52, Chillicothe 34
W. Unity Hilltop 54, Camden-Frontier, Mich. 40
Warren Howland 65, Hubbard 40
Wauseon 59, Genoa Area 52
Westerville S. 61, Plain City Jonathan Alder 49
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 51, Lewis Center Olentangy 41
Wickliffe 58, Painesville Harvey 47
Williamsburg 54, Cin. Purcell Marian 34
Youngs. East 68, Youngs. Liberty 50
Youngs. Mooney 50, Campbell Memorial 27
Tarkanian Classic=
Alta, Utah 74, Akr. Buchtel 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. West Clermont vs. Georgetown, ccd.
Delta vs. Sherwood Fairview, ppd.
Hamilton vs. Conner, Ky., ccd.
Trenton Edgewood vs. Day. Carroll, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/