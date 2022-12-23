Is Your Child Ready for a Smartphone?

ZANESVILLE, OH – As parents shop for gifts this holiday season, some may consider getting their child or children a smartphone.

And it seems like a good idea, right? Being just a phone call or text away from your child or teenager. But are your kids ready for smartphones?

Austin Godsey, with AT&T says one of the most important things to note when deciding whether or not it’s time for a phone for your child. He does recommend taking their all new phone ready quiz.

“Every child and every family is different. And that’s why we teamed up with American Academy of Pediatrics to develop this quiz. So the quiz is aimed towards parents to make sure they make the right decision if their child is ready. It’s all evidence-based questions to kind of let you know if your child is mature enough, if they’re responsible enough to, you know, step into the mobile world,” Austin Godsey with AT&T said.

He also suggests starting with a tablet if you don’t feel your child is ready for a phone since it provides many of the same features as a smartphone but doesn’t allow some of the other features you may be hesitant about.

The quiz is just ten questions and Godsey says it should take around 10 minutes to complete. You can find it at: https://screenready.att.com/digital-parenting.