Hurricanes bring 7-game win streak into matchup with the Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers (11-16-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (21-6-6, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -325, Flyers +260; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes head into a matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers as winners of seven straight games.

Carolina has an 8-1-0 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 21-6-6 record overall. The Hurricanes have a 10-0-6 record in games decided by a goal.

Philadelphia is 11-16-7 overall and 4-6-4 against the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers have a 5-4-6 record in games decided by one goal.

Friday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Hurricanes won 4-3 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Svechnikov has 17 goals and 12 assists for the Hurricanes. Brent Burns has one goal and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Joel Farabee has six goals and 11 assists for the Flyers. Travis Konecny has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 9-0-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Flyers: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Frederik Andersen: out (undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Sebastian Aho: day to day (lower body), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Flyers: Bobby Brink: out (hip), Tanner Laczynski: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), Sean Couturier: out (back), Felix Sandstrom: day to day (illness), Max Willman: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.