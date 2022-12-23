12 DAYS BEFORE CHRISTMAS GIVES AWAY FINAL PRIZE

ZANESVILLE, OH- The annual event came to a close today after 12 days of prizes. Each day had a different prize, including gift certificates or a round of golf for 2. There where multiple winners throughout the raffle until the final day. Only one lucky resident won the top prize of $1,500 cash sponsored by Genesis Health Care System.

“At Geneisis were so excited to be apart of the community and each year we try to celebrate the 12 days of Christmas by sponsoring it at the highest level. So we’re really excited to be apart of it again this year because it really helps the entire community throughout the year, ” Director of Marketing for Genesis Health Care System Kelley Daspit said.

Paul Griffin was the grand prize winner, his ticket was sold by Bryan Hartley. The rotary clubs said there was over fifteen thousand dollars in prizes and 100% of the money raised, goes to local projects in Zanesville. If you wish to sign up next year, or learn any more information about the Zanesville rotary clubs or Genesis, visit their websites below.

WWW.ZANESVILLEROTARY.ORG

WWW.ZANESVILLEDAYBREAK.ORG

WWW.GENESISHCS.ORG