Wednesday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press12

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashtabula Edgewood 84, Ashtabula Lakeside 68

Baltimore Liberty Union 60, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 51

Belpre 53, Beverly Ft. Frye 51

Bishop Watterson 64, Worthington Kilbourne 27

Brooklyn 57, Independence 43

Brunswick 76, Medina Highland 32

Cin. McNicholas 62, Cin. Hughes 47

Cin. Riverview East 73, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 53

Cin. St. Xavier 51, Fairfield 48

Cin. Wyoming 63, Batavia 34

Cols. KIPP 75, Cols. Whetstone 63

Columbus Grove 60, Van Buren 48

Copley 54, Streetsboro 39

Day. Oakwood 43, Middletown Madison Senior 37

Defiance 49, Lewis Center Olentangy 44

Dover 50, Uniontown Lake 42

E. Palestine 45, Campbell Memorial 35

Elida 65, Lima Perry 44

Findlay Liberty-Benton 52, Wapakoneta 43

Fredericktown 66, Lucas 55

Gates Mills Hawken 50, Chagrin Falls 36

Green 56, Massillon 39

Grove City Christian 79, Miami Valley Christian Academy 73

Hamilton 69, Scott, Ky. 51

Huron 62, Oak Harbor 33

Hurricane, W.Va. 68, Ironton 61, OT

Kenton 45, Cin. Elder 29

Kirtland 56, Wickliffe 47

Lakewood St. Edward 86, Reynoldsburg 68

Lou. Jeffersontown, Ky. 57, Cin. Summit Country Day 43

Macedonia Nordonia 55, Warren Champion 42

Mansfield Madison 59, Mt. Vernon 54

McComb 47, Dola Hardin Northern 40

Milton-Union 55, Newton Local 49

New Hope Christian 69, Shekinah Christian 48

Portsmouth 58, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian, Okla. 57

Powell Olentangy Liberty 42, Newark 39

Proctorville Fairland 63, Thornville Sheridan 45

Richfield Revere 69, Bay Village Bay 52

Richmond Hts. 72, Chesterland W. Geauga 20

Sandusky Perkins 73, Sandusky St. Mary 57

Simon Kenton, Ky. 45, Cin. Elder 29

St. Augustine, Calif. 62, Cle. St. Ignatius 54

Willard 63, Milan Edison 42

Worthington Christian 72, Utica 57

Youngs. Valley Christian 20, Youngs. East 17

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press