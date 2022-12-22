Warming Center Opening in Licking County

The Licking County Emergency Warming Center Task Force announces the opening of a warming center for anyone who is seeking a place to get out of the cold from Friday, December 23 – SUNDAY, December 25 in preparation for extremely cold temperatures.

The Warming Center will be located at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 592 W Main St, in Newark. The Warming Center will be operational from 5:30PM-8:00AM on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Free meals and transportation will be provided to the Warming Center by Licking Memorial Health Systems.

Find more details, including transportation locations here: shorturl.at/eJOR