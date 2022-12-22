Warming Center Opening in Licking County

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs85

The Licking County Emergency Warming Center Task Force announces the opening of a warming center for anyone who is seeking a place to get out of the cold from Friday, December 23 – SUNDAY, December 25 in preparation for extremely cold temperatures.

The Warming Center will be located at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 592 W Main St, in Newark. The Warming Center will be operational from 5:30PM-8:00AM on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Free meals and transportation will be provided to the Warming Center by Licking Memorial Health Systems.

Find more details, including transportation locations here: shorturl.at/eJOR

Tagged
Nichole Hannahs
Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.