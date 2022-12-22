Truck crashes into front of VA building in Zanesville

Zanesville Police said a truck crashed into the front of the Veterans Affairs building on Maple Avenue Thursday.



Officers were called to the scene shortly before 11:00 a.m.



Lt. Chris Rice with the Zanesville Police Department said the driver of a truck was trying to turn into a parking space when his foot slipped off the brake and hit the gas pedal sending the vehicle through the front of the building.



Lt. Rice said a patron inside the building was taken to Genesis Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the truck wasn’t injured.



Authorities said no citation will be issued since the accident happened on private property.