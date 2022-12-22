Thursday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press9

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 58, Quakertown 26

Aliquippa 48, Steel Valley 45

Allegheny-Clarion Valley 46, Sheffield 41

Benjamin Franklin 81, Randolph 65

Berks Catholic 73, Exeter 63

Bethlehem Catholic 45, Allentown Central Catholic 37

Bethlehem Freedom 62, Allentown Allen 57

Bethlehem Liberty 72, Pleasant Valley 42

Bishop Canevin 52, Carlynton 41

Boyertown 66, Phoenixville 52

Burgettstown 67, Avella 34

California 73, Frazier 71

Canon-McMillan 74, Connellsville 34

Cardinal O’Hara 81, Bethel, Va. 43

Central Bucks East 60, North Penn 53

Central York 68, Spring Grove 63

Chartiers-Houston High School 57, Jefferson-Morgan 36

Clarion-Limestone 43, Johnsonburg 40

Cocalico 66, Ephrata 58

Cochranton 58, Cranberry 37

Conestoga Christian 50, West Shore 41

Deer Lakes 70, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 55

Devon Prep 74, Rutgers Prep, N.J. 70

Dobbins 63, Frankford 55

Downingtown West 67, Bishop Shanahan 50

ELCO 44, Middletown 41

Edison 64, Motivation 38

Elizabeth Forward 64, Clairton 60

Executive Charter 63, York Catholic 29

Fels 65, Mastbaum 45

Findlay, Ohio 72, Greater Latrobe 33

Fleetwood 62, Daniel Boone 46

Fort Cherry 78, Cornell 15

Franklin 53, Farrell 42

Franklin Learning Center 70, Hill-Freedman 69

Franklin Towne Charter 57, Mariana Bracetti 37

Freeport 71, Redbank Valley 49

Garnet Valley 62, Haverford 54

General McLane 68, Corry 47

Greensburg Central Catholic 51, Hempfield Area 48

Grove City 53, Reynolds 21

Hampton 58, Fox Chapel 55

Kutztown 54, Tulpehocken 48

Lancaster Catholic 48, Kennard-Dale 47

Laurel 69, New Brighton 30

Laurel Highlands 59, Gateway 56

Lehighton 45, Pen Argyl 42

Lincoln Park Charter 87, Ambridge 47

Linville Hill 67, Oxford 41

Manheim Central 64, York Suburban 48

Maritime Academy 67, Bodine 54

Meadowbrook Christian 45, Millville 29

Nanticoke Area 60, Wyoming Seminary 47

Neshaminy 57, Bensalem 56

North Schuylkill 63, Shenandoah Valley 42

Northgate 85, Freedom Area 37

Norwin 56, Thomas Jefferson 41

Palumbo 57, Martin Luther King 29

Panther Valley 70, Southern Columbia 47

Parkway Northwest 45, Elverson 36

Parkway West 47, Rush 39

Penn Charter 77, Gratz 68

Penn Treaty 50, Hardy Williams 35

Philadelphia Central 67, Bartram 59

Pittsburgh North Catholic 88, Plum 47

Pittsburgh Obama 83, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 39

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 78, Wissahickon 34

Seneca Valley 55, Penn-Trafford 42

Shikellamy 73, Mount Carmel 72, OT

Shipley 64, Episcopal Academy 63

Smethport 58, Oswayo 36

South Allegheny 48, Blackhawk 44

Southmoreland 68, Ringgold 56

Springfield 35, Penncrest 22

St. John’s, D.C. 71, St. Joseph’s Prep 50

Sun Valley 54, Kennett 41

TECH Freire Charter 63, GAMP 59

Union 81, Titusville 51

Union Area 76, Elwood City Riverside 37

Uniontown 66, McGuffey 38

Unionville 55, Great Valley 40

United 66, River Valley 60

Upper St. Clair 47, Cimarron-Memorial, Nev. 39

Warren 70, Fairview 61

West Chester East 79, Avon Grove 48

West York 82, Dover 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Albert Gallatin vs. West Mifflin, ppd.

Mapletown vs. Hundred, W.Va., ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

