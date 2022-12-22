Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 58, Quakertown 26
Aliquippa 48, Steel Valley 45
Allegheny-Clarion Valley 46, Sheffield 41
Benjamin Franklin 81, Randolph 65
Berks Catholic 73, Exeter 63
Bethlehem Catholic 45, Allentown Central Catholic 37
Bethlehem Freedom 62, Allentown Allen 57
Bethlehem Liberty 72, Pleasant Valley 42
Bishop Canevin 52, Carlynton 41
Boyertown 66, Phoenixville 52
Burgettstown 67, Avella 34
California 73, Frazier 71
Canon-McMillan 74, Connellsville 34
Cardinal O’Hara 81, Bethel, Va. 43
Central Bucks East 60, North Penn 53
Central York 68, Spring Grove 63
Chartiers-Houston High School 57, Jefferson-Morgan 36
Clarion-Limestone 43, Johnsonburg 40
Cocalico 66, Ephrata 58
Cochranton 58, Cranberry 37
Conestoga Christian 50, West Shore 41
Deer Lakes 70, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 55
Devon Prep 74, Rutgers Prep, N.J. 70
Dobbins 63, Frankford 55
Downingtown West 67, Bishop Shanahan 50
ELCO 44, Middletown 41
Edison 64, Motivation 38
Elizabeth Forward 64, Clairton 60
Executive Charter 63, York Catholic 29
Fels 65, Mastbaum 45
Findlay, Ohio 72, Greater Latrobe 33
Fleetwood 62, Daniel Boone 46
Fort Cherry 78, Cornell 15
Franklin 53, Farrell 42
Franklin Learning Center 70, Hill-Freedman 69
Franklin Towne Charter 57, Mariana Bracetti 37
Freeport 71, Redbank Valley 49
Garnet Valley 62, Haverford 54
General McLane 68, Corry 47
Greensburg Central Catholic 51, Hempfield Area 48
Grove City 53, Reynolds 21
Hampton 58, Fox Chapel 55
Kutztown 54, Tulpehocken 48
Lancaster Catholic 48, Kennard-Dale 47
Laurel 69, New Brighton 30
Laurel Highlands 59, Gateway 56
Lehighton 45, Pen Argyl 42
Lincoln Park Charter 87, Ambridge 47
Linville Hill 67, Oxford 41
Manheim Central 64, York Suburban 48
Maritime Academy 67, Bodine 54
Meadowbrook Christian 45, Millville 29
Nanticoke Area 60, Wyoming Seminary 47
Neshaminy 57, Bensalem 56
North Schuylkill 63, Shenandoah Valley 42
Northgate 85, Freedom Area 37
Norwin 56, Thomas Jefferson 41
Palumbo 57, Martin Luther King 29
Panther Valley 70, Southern Columbia 47
Parkway Northwest 45, Elverson 36
Parkway West 47, Rush 39
Penn Charter 77, Gratz 68
Penn Treaty 50, Hardy Williams 35
Philadelphia Central 67, Bartram 59
Pittsburgh North Catholic 88, Plum 47
Pittsburgh Obama 83, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 39
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 78, Wissahickon 34
Seneca Valley 55, Penn-Trafford 42
Shikellamy 73, Mount Carmel 72, OT
Shipley 64, Episcopal Academy 63
Smethport 58, Oswayo 36
South Allegheny 48, Blackhawk 44
Southmoreland 68, Ringgold 56
Springfield 35, Penncrest 22
St. John’s, D.C. 71, St. Joseph’s Prep 50
Sun Valley 54, Kennett 41
TECH Freire Charter 63, GAMP 59
Union 81, Titusville 51
Union Area 76, Elwood City Riverside 37
Uniontown 66, McGuffey 38
Unionville 55, Great Valley 40
United 66, River Valley 60
Upper St. Clair 47, Cimarron-Memorial, Nev. 39
Warren 70, Fairview 61
West Chester East 79, Avon Grove 48
West York 82, Dover 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Albert Gallatin vs. West Mifflin, ppd.
Mapletown vs. Hundred, W.Va., ppd.
___
